The annual Fairbanks Resource Agency fashion show is eagerly anticipated every year. FRA clients model fashions borrowed from Valu Village, to kick off the annual United Way campaign. This year was the 16th annual event.

“This was our workplace campaign kickoff,” said Wendy Cloyd, community development director for FRA. “We are a partner agency. We recognize what the United Way does for the community and for us.”

