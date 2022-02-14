Today you will learn how Fairbanks Creek gold helped to establish the Tuskegee Institute at Alabama into a world class college of higher learning.
Oakland Tribune January 17, 1912
William T. Ewing, one of the most successful pioneer mining men of Alaska, was born at Richmond, Missouri, where he spent his childhood days. He began his business career in Iowa, and for over eleven years was connected with the Hawkeye Insurance Company, under the tutelage of E. J. Ingersoll, with whom he traveled throughout the east and as far south as Florida.
In 1887 Mr. Ewing came west, locating at Tacoma, Washington, where he took up a homestead and was associated in business for a number of years. He also served in the police department, which he left with an enviable record when he started for the far north in 1896.
Mr. Ewing reached Circle City, Alaska, before the Klondike excitement, and passed what was afterwards the city of Dawson before that camp had been thought of. He returned to Dawson in the fall of 1897 and was fairly successful there. In 1900 he went over the trail to Nome in a dog team, a distance of over 1200 miles, reaching there in April and returning to Tacoma that fall.
The following spring marked a prosperous epoch in Mr. Ewing’s career, when he and his partner, Jesse Noble, went into the Delta of Alaska built the first cabin there. They prospected and mined around the Chesna country for a couple of years, and then migrated down the Tanana River, to the site upon which the town of Fairbanks sprung up in 1903. Here Mr. Ewing made a success of everything he undertook, his greatest strike being the opening up of the discovery claim owned by Dan McCarty, an honest and upright Alaskan, to whom he has always merited appreciation and retained a close friendship. Within ninety days he cleaned up nearly $40,000, which gave him a big start on the road to fortune. Mr. Ewing purchased mining and business property at Fairbanks, all of his investments netting him handsome returns. He still owns valuable claims in that district, now in course of development.
Mr. Ewing came to Oakland in 1904 and realizing the future of this city he bought an eight-acre tract near the boulevard, which has since greatly enhanced in value. He subsequently purchased improved property on Telegraph Avenue, Chestnut Street and in West Oakland, until his holdings here will aggregate about $100,000, besides other investments in mining and industrial propositions. He still owns considerable property at Tacoma, where he has been well and popularly known for nearly a quarter of a century, and his friends there are legion.
Mr. Ewing’s standing in the commercial world is of the highest. His remarkable success in life is due to his indomitable pluck and perseverance, his conscientious and conservative business policy, backed by a natural faculty of financiering. Personally, he is a genial gentleman, ever faithful to a friend, and his word is as good as his bond. By his uniform courteous treatment to everybody, and is innate faculty of making and retaining friends, “Bill” Ewing has the reputation of having more friends in Alaska than any other man during his residence in that territory.
Eleven years later, on April 29, 1923, the following newspaper article appeared:
TUSKEGEE GETS ENTIRE ESTATE IN EWING WILL
The will of W. T. Ewing, aged (person of color) who died at his home in Hayward several days ago, was filed for probate in the superior court yesterday. The document disposed of an estate valued at approximately $150,000, all of which is left to the Booker T. Washington Institute at Tuskegee, Alabama.
It is anticipated that there will be a court battle over the estate. Ewing was believed to have had no relatives, but since his death a number of persons have come forward and laid claim to kinship. Should any of them be able to establish their claims it is probable that the will will be set aside as the California law limits the amount of the estate which may be given to any charity or institution.
Ewing’s life was one of romantic interest. He was born a slave, being set free by the Lincoln proclamation while he was still a small child. When a young man he engaged in insurance in Iowa and in 1887 he went to Tacoma, where he took up a homestead. Later he served in the police department and went to Alaska in 1896, just prior to the gold rush. Being on the ground when gold was discovered he was among the first to stake out claims and in a few days, he had a modest fortune laid by.
After several years of prospecting, he struck a claim in 1903 that cleaned up $40,000 in ninety days.
In 1904 he came to Oakland and purchased several large holdings of realty, some of which has since become highly developed residential districts. These lie along the Foothill boulevard.
Oakland Tribune October 24, 1925
EWING ESTATE NEARS CLOSE
Final steps were started in the Alameda County courts today to close the estate of William T. Ewing of Hayward, and to pay to the Tuskegee Institute the last installment of the dead man’s bequest for the betterment of his race.
The Alabama college for colored students will receive approximately $55,000 in all from Ewing’s estate it was estimated today by E. E. Trefethen, Oakland attorney for the administrators.
Since Ewing’s death, two years ago, the bulk of his bequest has been paid to the institute, but some $17,000 more will be turned over to its directors in the final settlement, the attorney said.
If life is made brighter for scores of another generation of (people of color) and their opportunities are made broader it will be because this man of their race lived a life that for years had little to brighten it.
His opportunity, such as it was, he created himself by battles with the hard lands of the far north and the harder men that peopled them in the days following the Klondike discovery.
When the miner came to the East Bay, he sought out the late Colonel. J. C. McMullen, Oakland banker and Grand Army of the Republic veteran, who had a reputation of friendship for the colored race. Colonel McMullen became his financial adviser, and it was through his advice that Ewing, being entirely without kindred, made the Tuskegee Institute the sole beneficiary of his will.