Fairbanks has always been a global community. During the gold rush people came to Alaska and the Yukon from all walks of life. Because of these cosmopolitan roots, minority and ethnic residents enjoyed a level of social acceptance here, that was harder to come by in the Lower 48.

The Federal Census shows that in 1910 there were twelve ladies living in Fairbanks that were of African American heritage. Three years later, eight of them got together for a special commemorative event that was published in the local newspaper. Now it is 109 years later, and in honor of Black History Month we thought it should be reported on again:

Fairbanks Daily News Miner — Jan. 6, 1913

Emancipation is duly celebrated

At the home of Mrs. J. H. Mann, on Second Avenue, the colored ladies of Fairbanks last night celebrated the signing, on January 1, 1862, of the Proclamation of Emancipation. The following program was rendered:

Opening address — Mr. J. H. Mann

Chorus — “My Old Kentucky Home”

Reading — “Proclamation of Emancipation” Miss Nina Sue Weathers

Paper — “Life of the Negro” Mrs. Elam

Vocal solo — Miss Jewatha Brice

Recitation — Mrs. W. M. Weathers

Vocal solo — Miss Nina Sue Weathers

Closing address — Mrs. Robinson.

Following the program delicious refreshments were served. Those present were Mrs. J. H. Mann, Mrs. Robinson, Mrs. Elam, Mrs. E. Butler, Mrs. W. M. Weathers, Mrs. Ridgely, Miss Nina Sue Weathers and Jewatha Brice.

So, who was this Mrs. J. H. Mann who hosted this auspicious event representing the black community of Fairbanks?

Her name was Martha Mann, and for many years she served as a nurse and nanny to the J. E. Chilberg family, with their two sons being entrusted to her care. The Chilbergs came to Fairbanks in 1907, but decided to leave after a couple of years here. Martha initially left with them, but shortly thereafter decided to return here to make Fairbanks her home. She made her living here as a very skilled seamstress.

Note: Several of the ladies mentioned in the article are still here today being among the eternal residents of the Clay St. Cemetery, which is our oldest historical landmark within the city of Fairbanks. The next time you have a few minutes on a nice day, stop in there and pay your respects to these valiant ladies and the other remarkable founders of our great river city! This history nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that more history nuggets are available on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.

Editor’s Note: The News-Miner acknowledges language in this article sample from 1913 is no longer acceptable. As an institution we are glad to evolve with society regarding race and racial issues; however, we wanted to present the historically accurate sample with the language unchanged.

Recommended for you