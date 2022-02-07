Fairbanks has always been a global community. During the gold rush people came to Alaska and the Yukon from all walks of life. Because of these cosmopolitan roots, minority and ethnic residents enjoyed a level of social acceptance here, that was harder to come by in the Lower 48.
The Federal Census shows that in 1910 there were twelve ladies living in Fairbanks that were of African American heritage. Three years later, eight of them got together for a special commemorative event that was published in the local newspaper. Now it is 109 years later, and in honor of Black History Month we thought it should be reported on again:
Fairbanks Daily News Miner — Jan. 6, 1913
Emancipation is duly celebrated
At the home of Mrs. J. H. Mann, on Second Avenue, the colored ladies of Fairbanks last night celebrated the signing, on January 1, 1862, of the Proclamation of Emancipation. The following program was rendered:
Opening address — Mr. J. H. Mann
Chorus — “My Old Kentucky Home”
Reading — “Proclamation of Emancipation” Miss Nina Sue Weathers
Paper — “Life of the Negro” Mrs. Elam
Vocal solo — Miss Jewatha Brice
Recitation — Mrs. W. M. Weathers
Vocal solo — Miss Nina Sue Weathers
Closing address — Mrs. Robinson.
Following the program delicious refreshments were served. Those present were Mrs. J. H. Mann, Mrs. Robinson, Mrs. Elam, Mrs. E. Butler, Mrs. W. M. Weathers, Mrs. Ridgely, Miss Nina Sue Weathers and Jewatha Brice.
So, who was this Mrs. J. H. Mann who hosted this auspicious event representing the black community of Fairbanks?
Her name was Martha Mann, and for many years she served as a nurse and nanny to the J. E. Chilberg family, with their two sons being entrusted to her care. The Chilbergs came to Fairbanks in 1907, but decided to leave after a couple of years here. Martha initially left with them, but shortly thereafter decided to return here to make Fairbanks her home. She made her living here as a very skilled seamstress.