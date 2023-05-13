Tri-Valley School fifth-grader Weston Reifler tells the story of his life on a geographic map.
His loves, his fears and his future dreams are all featured on that map. The River of Happiness runs through the continent, past Carrot Cave and the Biking Tunnel, straight into Sadness Lake.
Weston happily took viewers on a personal tour during the school’s recent day-long Celebration of Learning. This was an opportunity for students, families and friends to get a close-up view of some of the local students’ school projects.
There was a lot to see and a lot to learn.
The library became a gallery for student artwork, from mosaic guitars and ukuleles, to painted furniture and handmade masks of cultural significance.
In the gymnasium, elementary students showed off their archery skills. In the science room, high schoolers provided a lesson on pickling — offering tasty pickled treats on every table.
Another class featured the Egg Baby Project. Each student adopted a raw egg and carefully cared for it for a week, working hard to keep it intact. It was a lesson in parenthood, and every student personalized their egg.
Kate LeBel named her egg “Peggy the Eggy.”
“I learned that even though there are good parts, like me and Peggy listening to music together, there are also many challenges like not forgetting her or dropping her,” Kate wrote. “I actually did end up knocking her out of my hands and she got a little scratch.”
Elementary school students as young as kindergarten age confidently took the microphone and described to an auditorium full of people how they learned to build circuits by creating an electrical piece of art that tells the story of a constellation.
Middle and high school students also shared their performances for the upcoming State Music Festival.
