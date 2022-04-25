Note: Some of the nightclubs moved to just outside the city limits and continued to offer nudity as a featured attraction. These businesses boomed during the pipeline years, but over the years there are fewer and fewer of them. It makes one wonder is the decline due to changing morality, or decreased disposable income? Perhaps it is both. This fleshy History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska who have more of these nuggets available on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.