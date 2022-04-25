In the mid 1960’s the national craze for “Go-Go” dancing came to Fairbanks. Many of our city’s nightclubs began to feature topless go-go dancers much to the chagrin of some of the more modest residents within the city.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Dec. 10, 1965
FILE 13 Column
From time-to-time National Geographic has run photographs of bare breasted women members of some primitive tribe.
Playboy magazine has taken up where the Geographic left off in running some illustrations of something less primitive.
Where Go-Go got going is hard to say. It was going strong in Paris in January of this year. The wave hit San Francisco and made headlines there not long afterwards. Recently it crept up the coast and Seattle church groups were somewhat shocked with the topless dancers and the lack of a law against it. Fairbanks is apparently being swept by the craze stronger than ever before now. Formerly one or two bars offered Go-Go girls, but now just about half of the downtown bars are offering some form of such entertainment.
Amid the leers and cheers, the lewd and the nude, I interviewed a topless Go-Go girl here. Her name is “Scarlet” and the emphasis is on the scar. Scarlet figures if LBJ can display his abdominal scar, she has a perfect right to do the same. Whether she is telling the truth or not, Scarlet claims her dancing friend’s name is Belly McNelly. She is not really in very great shape.
Scarlet was dancing the frug with a young guy she called “Coachie A Go-Go.” Apparently, he was a local schoolteacher. “I’ve been a dancer for two years,” Scarlet told me rather proudly. “Now I’m Alaska A Go-Go.” She jolted me a bit (and I don’t jolt easily) when she said, “Before that I was a chippie—believe me that’s a hard way to go.”
Scarlet says she’s from Michigan, which she explains is close to Wisconsin. “Upper peninsula,” she added. She explained that normally she doesn’t dance with customers, because it “cheapens the act,” but she made an exception in “Coachie A Go-Go’s” case.
Scarlet isn’t at all embarrassed to dance with just half a bikini in public. After all, “It’s a living,” she says.
Things came to a head in the last days of 1966, when the city council passed “Ordinance No. 1646” which outlawed this type of entertainment within the city limits. Right away two women were arrested and were to be punished as examples to intimidate the other dancers working in these nightclubs. This tactic was met with some interesting opposition in the form of a unique protest in the notorious bar on 2nd Ave., known as the Flame Lounge:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Jan. 10, 1967
Girls Cover Up With Long Johns
Men Go Topless
Their costumes were just as scanty. But underneath they wore bright colored long underwear. That’s the way the go-go girls reacted the first night after a city law banning topless performances went into effect. Only the musicians in the band wore no tops.
Some of the employees of bar owner Clyde Harvie put on this protest show at the Flame Lounge last night. There was a bevy of go-go girls—some imported from Harvie’s other bars. The show at the Flame was advertised as being “in honor of the recent city ordinance No. 1646,” the measure that forbade female bar employees from “substantially” exposing their breasts or the lower portion of the torso.
But not all the performers were employees of Clyde Harvie. In fact, one of the most well received performers was self-employed. He was a lawyer named Bill Emmal, who mounted the stage at the Flame and held forth on the ramifications of the new law. He came to the stage near the end of the protest act, which lasted nearly four hours. He sported a violin, which he rubbed with a bow once or twice. But mostly he gave forth with monologue.
He poked a certain amount of fun at the police—Paul Tannenbaum in particular—and was aided by dancer Beverly Finley, one of two topless dancers found not guilty in November of indecent exposure. Dancer Kelley Kingston said she would try to galvanize Fairbanks residents into action that would get the topless go-go measure on a ballot.
The special show crowded the Flame. And there was a usual midweek cover charge of one dollar for those attending the performance. There were signs about the establishment decrying the post ordinance state of Fairbanks entertainment. Once placard reminded readers that Anchorage, where topless dancers are still permitted, is , “450 miles away.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Jan. 10, 1967
Quiet Night As Fairbanks Is Changed
In a sense, the lion and the lamb were there on peaceable terms. There was amicable conversation between a strip-tease dancer due for trial next Monday and the policeman who arrested her. Paul Tannenbaum, who arrested dancer Kelley Kingston last month, exchanged pleasantries with the dancer.
Tannenbaum, one of several officers on duty at the lounge last night, sipped soft drinks as he talked with Miss Kingston, for whom it was the last night at the Flame. Today, she says, she is unemployed—because of the ordinance—and she will have to remain unemployed in Fairbanks until after her trial. The police left after observing several long-underwear acts.
Unless Miss Kingston’s try to get the matter on the ballot succeeds, it appears that the city has seen an end of topless dancers. A local businessman had threatened a suit against the measure, but that suit has not materialized.
And so, Kelley Kingston is unemployed today. And the ordinance is enforceable law. And so, one observer said last night, Fairbanks changes. The observer lamented the change.
He contemplated the ice in his glass and recalled years gone by. In those times past, he said, nobody would have bothered with regulation of dancers.
But Fairbanks is changing, he said. And maybe, he added, the change is for the good. And maybe, he said, the change is not for the good. But Fairbanks, he said, as he eyed a dancer clad in long johns and bikini briefs, is definitely changing.