Skiers, snowshoers and snow sculptors all gathered at Denali National Park last weekend for the annual celebration of Denali Winterfest 2023.
Thirty-eight young nordic skiers from the Denali area, Nenana and Fairbanks signed up for the nordic ski race and then warmed up with hot chocolate and lunch at the Indoor Picnic Area before the award ceremony.
The snow block sculpting area was a good spot to find families and friends all working together to turn blocks of snow into creations like volcanoes and pumpkins — and even an indoor toilet.
The Denali Winter Games, a loop of wildlife-related activities for kids, added challenges to the day. Here are some of the stations: find your way through a snowy maze, just like a vole; flip your arms while trying to carry a water bottle to the finish line with your feet, like a Canada jay; leap into the air and then dive gracefully to catch prey hiding under the snow, like a Red Fox; stomp through deep snow, like a moose; walk to the finish line, putting your feet in the same holes as your hands, like a wolf.
After a snowy day outside, local residents gathered at the Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy for an evening of food and visiting, including the always-popular Bingo! sponsored by the Native Village of Cantwell.
Winterfest is an annual event sponsored by Denali National Park and the Denali Borough.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.