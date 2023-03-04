Skiers, snowshoers and snow sculptors all gathered at Denali National Park last weekend for the annual celebration of Denali Winterfest 2023.

Thirty-eight young nordic skiers from the Denali area, Nenana and Fairbanks signed up for the nordic ski race and then warmed up with hot chocolate and lunch at the Indoor Picnic Area before the award ceremony.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.