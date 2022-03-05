Visitors to Denali National Park during Winterfest 2022 enjoyed temperatures in the mid-30s last weekend, so it was easy to spend lots of time outdoors. There were plenty of fun activities.
The snow sculpting competition drew nine teams, from local residents to visitors. The amateur carvers created puppies — one even used moose poop as kibble — moose, the head of Curious George, and a dragon and spruce tree. One team, visiting from Hawaii, carved a snowy fish. A group of locals focused on re-creating the Pretty Rock Landslide, which included the National Park Service arrowhead on one side of the snow block.
Nearby, kids learned about animals in Denali National Park at the Denali Winter Games. At each station, they got to try their hand at being that critter — moose, red squirrels, voles, wolves, wood frogs and Canada jays.
“Moose have long legs and can sprint 35 mph, or about 200 feet in 4 seconds. Have someone time how fast you can run to the finish line and back.”
“Red foxes listen carefully before leaping up into the air and then diving gracefully down to catch their prey hiding under the snow. What is the most graceful or silliest jump and dive you can do?”
Youth ski races took place at Riley Creek Campground loop and visitors checked out snowshoe for a guided trip down snowy trails.
Visitors were able to drive to the Mountain Vista Area at Mile 13 of the Park Road and then enjoy a campfire, hot drinks and s’mores at the Savage Cabin.
Winterfest didn’t happen in 2021, so it was good to have the event take place once again. Festivities extended into Healy as well, with a day of hockey and evening bingo at the Tri-Valley Community Center.