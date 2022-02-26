Sled dogs from the Denali National Park kennels celebrated their centennial this week with a historic trip to an island on the Tanana River. This is where the park’s very first sled dogs came from, creating the park kennels 100 years ago.
Harry Karstens, superintendent of what was then known as Mount McKinley National Park, worked out of temporary headquarters at Nenana because it had both railroad and telegraph service. He traveled from Nenana to Hadley Island and bought seven sled dogs for $45 each.
The dogs were his primary mode of winter travel. They helped patrol Denali National Park and hauled supplies to build remote cabins.
This week, two dog teams from Denali retraced that journey, from Nenana to Hadley Island, more than 20 miles north on the Tanana River. Along the way, they had an opportunity to visit a remote partner kennel on the Tanana River, owned and operated by the Jonas family.
“The overall health of Denali’s sled dogs depends on our ability to have diverse genetics within our dogs, and this is reliant on a breeding program that partners with other kennels with similar freight-style Alaskan huskies,” according to Denali National Park.
The sled dog kennels at Denali are a popular destination for park visitors. The kennels are currently open to the public Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m.
It is the only working sled dog kennel in the national park system.