When weather cooperates, the shore of Otto Lake is the perfect spot for the many activities offered during the annual Denali Blueberry Festival.

On Aug. 13, a steady stream of families enjoyed the afternoon event, sponsored by the Denali Chamber of Commerce. There was a bouncy house, outdoor games and face painting for everyone, all under sunny skies.

