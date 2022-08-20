When weather cooperates, the shore of Otto Lake is the perfect spot for the many activities offered during the annual Denali Blueberry Festival.
On Aug. 13, a steady stream of families enjoyed the afternoon event, sponsored by the Denali Chamber of Commerce. There was a bouncy house, outdoor games and face painting for everyone, all under sunny skies.
New Wave Adventures offered free raft rides on the lake. Once again, Alaska Dream Adventures from Fairbanks provided epic kayak Ultimate Frisbee games for both beginners and experts, all equipment included.
Goats and turtles fascinated young festival visitors. There was no shortage of people lining up for hot dogs.
Alas, later in the evening, a torrential downpour abruptly ended live music by Marc Brown and The Blues Crew.
“It was fun while it lasted,” noted one observer.
Still, the festival was deemed a success by everyone who attended.
