Daddies and daughters of all ages celebrated their families at a special Daddy Daughter Tea in Healy last week.
Local mother Kami MacIver revived the long dormant event and hopes to make it an annual tradition.
“The Girl Scouts used to have a daddy/daughter dance, and they haven’t the last few years,” she said. “I checked with the organizers and they weren’t planning on bringing it back this year, so I planned an event myself.”
The event was small but successful and it was attended by daughters of all ages and their dads.
“We had fun music playing, crafts, photos, games,” MacIver said. “And the gals got to take home a tea cup if they chose.”
One of the highlights of the night was a game of musical chairs.
“Even all the dads played,” MacIver said.
She’s looking forward to planning and organizing next year and including even more families.