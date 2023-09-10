According to Proclamation 4580, designated by President Jimmy Carter in 1978, Sept. 10 is National Grandparents Day.
As stated, “ ... The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our nation to their children and grandchildren. They bore the hardships and made the sacrifices that produced much of the progress and comfort we enjoy today. It is appropriate, therefore, that as individuals and as a nation, that we salute our grandparents for their contribution to our lives ... ”
In Alaska, the latest American Community Survey results show 17,697 grandparents are living with grandchildren who are under the age of 18; 51.3% of these grandparents are in the workforce, and 38.5% are responsible for their grandchildren. Some grandparents aren’t completely retiring. Whether grandparents take care of their grandkids, sometimes part-time or full-time or as primary providers, this is a population to consider when planning community family events and resources.
Sometimes, becoming a main caregiver as a grandparent can be unexpected. Even if you have more knowledge and experience now, there’s much to remember and think about. Local programs that provide support and resources to assist grandfamilies can often be found through a local school, area agency on aging, community center, faith-based organization or children’s services office. There are some great resources to be found at Generations United gu.org.
Here are 10 suggested grand activities for Grandparent’s Day:
• Read a book with your grandfriends, grandparents, or grandfamily caregiver.
• Take a walk together through your neighborhood or favorite park.
• Share family stories of your favorite memories, your family’s history, or look through a family photo album together.
• Go for an outing as a family (dinner at a restaurant, to the movies, skating rink, hiking, amusement park, etc.).
• Cook a meal together using your favorite family recipe.
• Do an arts and crafts activity.
• Have a virtual coffee or lunch date.
• Participate in an in-person or virtual family game night.
• Volunteer together to remember 9/11 or attend a 9/11 memorial service event.
• Gather in person as a family and share kind words to honor those grandparents, grandfriends or older caregivers who are no longer here. Afterward, plant a tree or flower seed at a park, family garden, or special location to amplify their remembrance.
Grandparents play an important and influential role for grandchildren of all ages. If you are a grandparent or play the role of one in a child’s life, thank you so much for all your hard work, love and dedication. You are making a difference and have an exciting opportunity to guide your grandchild towards becoming a healthy adult. Make sure to enjoy your day. You deserve it!
Here are some key programs in Alaska that can provide more support:
• Alaska Center for Resource Families/Alaska Adoption Support Center — Alaska Office of Children’s Services
Phone: 907-479-7307 or 1-800-478-7307 (toll-free)
Service Area: Statewide; offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Mat-Su/Palmer, Juneau.
Description: Relative core training, resources, training, recruitment, support group and family activities.
• Alaska Legal Services Corporation (ALSC)
Phone: 907-272-9431 (Anchorage) or 1-888-478-2572 (toll free)
Service Area: Anchorage, Barrow, Bethel, Dillingham, Fairbanks, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan, Kotzebue, Nome, Palmer and Sitka. People outside these hubs can call the nearest office to apply for services.
Description: Advice, brief service, or representation in adoption, guardianship, and custody cases. They may also assist caregivers with other issues, such as public benefits, housing, and healthcare. The level of assistance provided is dependent on ALSC’s resources.
• Aleut Community of Saint Paul Island
Service Area: Saint Paul Island, and statewide for enrolled tribal members Service Pop: Enrolled Aleut Community of St. Paul Tribal members or members eligible for enrollment
Description: Supportive services include assistance with community care licensure, procurement of health and safety necessities, resource family training referrals, support groups, information and assistance, case management, short-term counseling and tribal representation in adoption, guardianship and custody cases. They can assist with applying for public assistance, housing and health care benefits. Other services include childcare assistance, welfare assistance through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, food banks, and after-school and summer enrichment camps.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL)
Phone: 480-300-4712 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST)
Description: PAL is a national faith-based nonprofit that helps families learn healthy ways to deal with an adult child struggling with addiction. Parents who complete the training program and receive ongoing education lead meetings. Weekly meetings include an evidence-based educational component using a licensed substance abuse counselor’s curriculum and peer-to-peer support. Meetings are offered free of charge to both the facilitator and the attendees.
• Volunteers of America Alaska — Kinship Family Program
Phone: 907-265-1905 (Anchorage)
Description: Offers case management, financial assistance, food pantry, support groups, assistance navigating community resources, a monthly newsletter with program updates and resources, and free community events.
Reina Hasting is a coordinator with Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, administered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Contact her at rhhasting@alaska.edu or 907-474-2437.