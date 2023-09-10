RAMS Day

Photo courtesy RAMS Day of Caring

Valentina Gonzales and her grandparents, Rosario and Joseph Miller, attend the 2019 Grandparents Luncheon together.

 Photo courtesy RAMS Day of Caring

According to Proclamation 4580, designated by President Jimmy Carter in 1978, Sept. 10 is National Grandparents Day.

As stated, “ ... The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our nation to their children and grandchildren. They bore the hardships and made the sacrifices that produced much of the progress and comfort we enjoy today. It is appropriate, therefore, that as individuals and as a nation, that we salute our grandparents for their contribution to our lives ... ”

