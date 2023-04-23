Alaskans have a love-hate relationship with mayday trees. The mayday tree (Prunus padus), aka European bird cherry, and its cousin the chokecherry (Prunus virginiana) have historically been popular landscaping trees in Alaska. Small wonder too, as they both have showy, fragrant flowers, edible fruit, pretty fall color (some P. virginiana cultivars have deep crimson leaves in the summer, too), are popular with birds and pollinators, are extremely cold hardy and are fast growing — even here in the Interior.

Unfortunately, we now know that both tree species are invasive in Alaska. They readily escape from landscaping and take over forested areas, causing impacts to native plant communities, moose and salmon. The obvious solution is to remove P. padus and virginiana from natural areas where they don’t belong, and to stop using both species in landscaping. What is often less obvious is what to plant instead.

Gooseberry Peter is the agriculture/integrated pest management program assistant for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, he can be reached at gpeter3@alaska.edu or 907-474-6829.