The beginning of January is a time for new resolutions. But by February, many of the people who created those resolutions end up dropping them because they are unrealistic.
A common resolution is to start exercising and get into shape over the next year. It doesn’t take a fancy workout routine to accomplish this — just take a walk. Although it sounds simple, walking has many benefits.
“This simple activity that you’ve been doing since you were about a year old is now being touted as ‘the closest thing we have to a wonder drug,’” in the words of Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some benefits to walking:
Walking is easy to do. It is free and easy on the joints. The biggest benefit is that it helps you stay in shape. The beauty of walking is that it can work for anyone. For those who are less active, it can be a gentle form of exercise, and for those who are in great shape, it can be a brisk walk to really get your heart pumping.
To get started walking all you need is a good pair of walking shoes. You want to choose a path that is near your home or choose a scenic route such as a park or by the river. To assist you with accountability, it’s beneficial to start walking with a friend. You can have company while you walk and your friend will help you maintain your goal.
With the long, cold winters in Fairbanks, taking long walks outside isn’t always an option. Walking does not have to be done all at once. You can walk throughout your day and gain the same benefits you would if you were to take one long walk.
Here are some tips for incorporating walking into your daily life: When parking at the office or the grocery store, park farther away; when at the grocery store, check out other sections of the store to get extra steps in; take the stairs instead of the elevator; take a short walk at lunch.
When walking, you want to be safe. If you are walking outside, there are some safety considerations. Walk in well-lit areas that are designated for pedestrians. If you are walking when it is dark, make sure you wear reflective gear so others can see you. Wear shoes with good heels and arch support. Drink a lot of water before and after your walk. Wear comfortable clothing.
Many people measure their walking with a watch or pedometer. We have all heard that 10,000 steps is the recommended number of steps a person should take a day. This is a very lofty goal, and if you can walk that many steps, that is great! For many of us that is not feasible.
Set your goal to a distance that is achievable by you. Be realistic. Measure what you are actually walking a day and then try to add 500 extra steps a day. Once you have met that goal, increase it by another 500 steps. According to one study, “adding 1,000 more steps to your day can significantly improve your health and longevity” (www.goodrx.com/well-being/movement-exercise/benefits-of-walking).
Walking is an activity that almost anyone can participate in. You can walk in your home, do laps at the Big Dipper, walk around the grocery store, or take the stairs. Walking is free and accessible to people of all activity levels and has many health benefits. So, let’s lace up our shoes and start walking!
Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.