The beginning of January is a time for new resolutions. But by February, many of the people who created those resolutions end up dropping them because they are unrealistic.

A common resolution is to start exercising and get into shape over the next year. It doesn’t take a fancy workout routine to accomplish this — just take a walk. Although it sounds simple, walking has many benefits.

Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.