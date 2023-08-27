Family exercise

Metro Creative

Research has shown that exercising together as a family can improve the parent-child relationship, communication and self-esteem. It also increases physical and mental health.

 Metro Creative

We all know that exercise is vital for people of all ages. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, and children ages 6-17 should aim for 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day.

The problem is there is little time to exercise when we are consumed with work and taking care of the family and the house. But if we exercise as a family, it accomplishes two things at once: We spend time with our family and get exercise. Exercising as a family has many benefits, which makes it more critical to make the time to do so.

Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.