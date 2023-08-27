We all know that exercise is vital for people of all ages. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, and children ages 6-17 should aim for 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day.
The problem is there is little time to exercise when we are consumed with work and taking care of the family and the house. But if we exercise as a family, it accomplishes two things at once: We spend time with our family and get exercise. Exercising as a family has many benefits, which makes it more critical to make the time to do so.
Research has shown that exercising together as a family can improve the parent-child relationship, communication and self-esteem. It also increases physical and mental health.
With school and work, adults and children spend a lot of time in front of screens. Since the pandemic, every child in the school district has their own computer. Many adults spend the day working in front of a computer. Too much screen time has a negative impact on eyesight and is also bad for mental and physical health. Limiting screen time at home and replacing it with family physical activity will make positive improvements for yourself and your children.
Build good, healthy habits
When you exercise as a family, you become a role model for your children. You are modeling for them that exercise is important to all family members. By creating a habit early in a child’s life that exercise is important, you are creating a lifetime habit of exercise for your child. “Regular physical activity can prevent health conditions like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes while promoting healthy weight and BMI, strong muscles and bones, and longer life expectancy.
Pre-existing conditions like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes can also put a person at greater risk of developing severe complications from other illnesses like Covid-19.”
So now that we have discussed the benefits of family activity, what practical, low-cost ways can families exercise together?
It is a great idea to go on a family walk until it is too cold for your family to go outside. You can visit different city areas and look at the sights.
Take advantage of the last days of summer to ride bikes with your children. Just as with walking, you can explore the city while teaching your children the traffic rules for bicycles.
This game can be played indoors or out and is great fun! Play it outside until the snow flies, and then get creative with hiding places within your house during the winter.
Come up with a family music playlist you can put on and get silly! Teach your children different dances, and let them be creative and create their own dances.
Find your favorite playground and play on the playground equipment. Crawl through the tunnels, slide, swing! Have fun chasing your children!
When you run out of ideas for things to do, let your children teach you games.
Set up an obstacle course in your yard. Make it difficult enough for you but easy enough for your child to do.
“Physical inactivity is a major concern for many in the U.S. Did you know that 25% of adults and 20% of high school students are not getting enough physical activity to stay healthy? Lack of exercise can increase the risks of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers.”
So not only is exercise fun, but it is also crucial to a healthy lifestyle. It is easy for everyone to sit in front of the TV and stare at a show. Take half that time and devote it to family activity time. Be creative and come up with ideas that work for your family.
Engage your children and have them contribute their ideas.
You will find that you are having a lot of fun.
Adrian Kohrt is a family nutrition coordinator for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at amkohrt@alaska.edu or 907-474-7930.