Horsemanship competition

Courtesy Marla Lowder, 4H and Youth Development Agent

Silas Ray gets ready for the showmanship in 2020.

On April 28-29, 13 Fairbanks area youth and several adults traveled to Kenai to participate in the 2023 State 4-H Horse Contest at Solid Rock Bible Camp. The contest includes horse judging, horse bowl, demonstrations, public speaking and hippology.

On Thursday evening, everyone checked in, played games, got to know each other and had a great time.

Marla Lowder is the 4-H & Youth Development Agent.