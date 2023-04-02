Greenup

A cold front slowed greenup in 2022, pushing the annual leaf-blooming back by about a week, according to weather watchers.

The mounds of snow outside my windows and covering my roof can’t fool me, it’s spring and time to come out of Alaska hibernation. The warming temperatures and the quickly increasing daylight hours inspire irrepressible optimism and renewed energy. Don’t resist, it’s time to tackle your unfulfilled resolutions from January.

It is hard to get good statistics but it’s safe to say that many of us have resolutions focused on health — weight loss, diabetes prevention, eating better, exercising more, etc. If this includes you, March, which not only features the first day of spring, but is also National Nutrition Month, is a great time to launch the plans for a healthier you. It may already be April, but it’s never too late to start a healthier lifestyle. Consider some of the following ideas when jumping on your 2023 goals.

For more information about healthy lifestyles or the recommendations in this article, contact Leslie Shallcross, MS, RDN. Leslie Shallcross is a registered dietitian and the Cooperative Extension Service Tanana District’s Health, Home and Family Development Agent. Contact her at 907-474-2426 or lashallcross@alaska.edu.