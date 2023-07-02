Mental Health

July is Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, also known as (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) BIPOC Mental Health Month.

On June 2, 2008, according to Mental Health America, Congress formally recognized Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month to bring awareness to the struggles that underrepresented groups face in regard to mental illness in the United States, Read more about it at https://mhanational.org/bebemoorecampbell.

