Radon testing kits are readily available

Image courtesy of UAF Cooperative Extension

 Image courtesy of UAF Cooperative Extension

January is National Radon Action Month, and it turns out that this past month more than 550 home radon detection kits were given out.

And those who have already tested know it is best to take air samples for measuring the concentration of radon in the colder months (thus January is the focus for outreach throughout the whole U.S.). The reason being is that concentrations are more likely to be higher the more a home is “closed up.” For those of us in Alaska, the number of months where the windows and doors are generally shut are in the majority; so testing then is fairly easy.

Art Nash is the UAF Cooperative Extension statewide energy specialist. For questions, he can be reached at 907-474-6366 or alnashjr@alaska.edu.