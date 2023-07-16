Radon testing kits are readily available

Image courtesy of UAF Cooperative Extension

Radon Testing Kits

The type of radioactivity that I often speak about with Alaska residents comes from a naturally occurring substance, radon gas. And though radon’s alpha radiation comes from buried uranium, the main concern to homeowners is the potential of contracting cancer gradually through chronic exposure rather than acute radioactive sickness.

Radon is an air pollution issue, which is experienced inside homes where the gas seeps up through the ground and building foundation.