Controlled Environment Agriculture is the production of plants and their products, such as vegetables and flowers, inside controlled environment structures such as greenhouses, vertical farms and growth chambers. Variables that are controlled include light, temperature, water, nutrients and top density, among others. Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers.
The purpose of CEA is to optimize plant growth using soilless farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics and aeroponics.
Hydroponics is the technique of growing plants using a nutrient solution based on water rather than soil and can include a growing media such as vermiculite, coconut coir or perlite.
Aquaponics is a food production system that pairs aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as fish, crayfish, snails or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics.
Aeroponics is the practice of growing plants in an air or mist environment. Instead, the plant roots are suspended in the air and are misted or sprayed periodically with a nutrient solution or aerosol of nutrient solution.
Traditional farming involves planting all types of crops in soil on open fields in rural areas, with natural sunlight, fertilizers and irrigation or drainage, as needed. However, vertical farming is a specific application of indoor agriculture (high-value crops, such as herbs, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries, mushrooms, etc.), which is already being used in several parts of the world, including the United States. While all vertical farming happens indoors (or in greenhouses), not all indoor or greenhouse farming is vertical.
Growing crops vertically allows for the conservation of space, resulting in a higher crop yield per square foot of land used; this fact is particularly important in urban areas, where the available space for farming is limited and quite expensive. Vertical farms are mainly located indoors, such as a warehouse, where they have the ability to control the environmental conditions for plants to succeed. The operation of the farm relies heavily on sensors and automation.
Vertical farming has many benefits. The main ones are:
1) reliable year-round crop production;
2) unaffected by adverse weather conditions;
4) minimize water and nutrients usage;
5) environmentally friendly;
6) no chemicals or pesticides;
7) minimal risk of pest infestation;
8) reduce transport costs;
9) maximize the crop yield in small spaces;
10) suitable for urban areas; and
11) highly energy efficient.
However, despite its many benefits, only some things are advantageous with vertical farming. The main disadvantages are:
1) it is a complex system that requires expert personnel;
2) high investment and running costs;
3) high power consumption;
5) potentially prone to pest infestation;
6) problems with pollination;
7) all regulatory requirements must be met;
8) technology required in stages of development;
9) profitable only for high-value crops; and
10) technology failures could cause major problems.
In summary, vertical farming is one of the most promising technologies of our time, especially for urban areas and high-value crops.
However, in addition to many advantages, vertical farming also brings with it some disadvantages that need to be taken seriously into consideration. The technology needed is complex and expensive, and according to industry standards, a single large-scale vertical farming facility may cost more than $100 million in construction costs alone.
However, for some crops, the yield that can be obtained per acre in vertical farming can be 10 to 20 times compared to open-field crops.
Dario J. Canelon is an associate professor of Extension. You can reach him at 907-474-2423 or djcanelonsanchez@alaska.edu.