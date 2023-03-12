Vertical Farming

Controlled Environment Agriculture is the production of plants and their products, such as vegetables and flowers, inside controlled environment structures such as greenhouses, vertical farms and growth chambers. Variables that are controlled include light, temperature, water, nutrients and top density, among others. Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers.

The purpose of CEA is to optimize plant growth using soilless farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics and aeroponics.

Dario J. Canelon is an associate professor of Extension. You can reach him at 907-474-2423 or djcanelonsanchez@alaska.edu.