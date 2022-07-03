Moose hunting season may still be weeks away, but moth hunting season is in full swing. Trees throughout Interior Alaska and other parts of the state have been set with traps to capture invasive defoliating moths.
The traps are small, pyramid-shaped cardboard boxes baited with a pheromone lure that attracts male moths searching for a mate. The male moths enter what they think is a cozy love shack and are trapped inside on the sticky welcome mat, never to re-emerge. As tragic as this sounds, it is fortunate for Alaska forests that these tiny moths never find romance because their offspring can denude trees on an epic scale.
The spongy moth (Lymantria dispar, formerly known as the gypsy moth) is one of several invasive defoliating moth species targeted in an annual monitoring project administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in cooperation with the Alaska Division of Agriculture.
Each year in the early summer, intrepid moth trappers (including myself and some of my Cooperative Extension Service colleagues) set out across the state to hang moth traps. We check them throughout the field season and then remove them in the early autumn. Traps that contain suspected invasive moth specimens are sent for expert identification. To date, spongy moths and related species have not managed to establish themselves in Alaska, and that is a good thing.
Invasive defoliating moths have impacted millions of acres of forests in the U.S. and Canada. While the adults only live for a few days, the larva (caterpillars) are voracious eaters and will strip trees bare. When this damage is repeated over multiple growing seasons, it can lead to tree death across an entire forest. Reckoned as one of the most destructive pests in North America, these invasive moths significantly impact economies as well as the environment. In the United States, economic losses due to spongy moth infestation averaged $30 million per year between 1991 and 2011.
Spongy moths lay their eggs in masses intertwined with silk, giving them a soft, spongy appearance (hence the name). Spongy moths lay their eggs on wood, which can be transported thousands of miles away to hatch caterpillars in new locations.
RVs, trucks, trains or marine shipping — anything that carries wood materials that came from or passed through an infested area — could bring spongy moths to Alaska and move them throughout the state. Monitoring traps are placed near ports, train and truck depots, highway rest areas, campgrounds, plant nurseries, lumber yards and other places where the moths may have been transported.
If you see a moth trap, please don’t disturb it. They aren’t dangerous to people and the lures are nontoxic, but they are important tools that we use to protect the health of our forests. If you are one of the many people who have given us permission to place traps on your property, I thank you! This monitoring effort would not be possible without your continued support.
Most people would consider it a failure to come home empty-handed at the end of hunting season. When hunting spongy moths, however, empty traps and zeros on the tally sheet are a welcome reward for my hard work, patience and enduring of lots of mosquito bites. Here’s hoping I don’t catch anything again this year!
Think you might have seen an invasive moth? Or maybe you aren’t sure? Visit www.alaskainvasivesreporter.org — experts are standing by to take your report and help with identification.