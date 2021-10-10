With the arrival of October, the Halloween festivities have come rushing in. What better way to celebrate Halloween than with some tasty, healthy treats. Kids love to eat fun foods that look appealing and taste great. Here are some treats you can make at home with your kids that are entertaining and nutritious.
Pumpkin Banana Swirls
Nothing says Halloween like pumpkins. You will need a small can of pumpkin puree, 2 to 4 peeled and frozen bananas, milk and cinnamon. Place a portion of the frozen bananas in a blender with one-fourth to one-half can of pumpkin puree (depending on how strong you want the pumpkin flavor to be). Add one-third cup of milk and a dash of cinnamon. Blend on medium until the mixture is smooth and creamy. The frozen bananas will thicken it into a makeshift ice cream and give it all the sweetness you need.
Witchy Guacamole Dip
Place pre-made guacamole in an oblong dish. At one end of the dish use blue corn tortilla chips to create the witch’s hat. Make hair out of shredded cheddar cheese, place two slices of green olives for the eyes, a small pickle for the nose, and two slices of red bell pepper for the mouth. Get creative. Your kids will love this. Serve with tortilla chips and a veggie platter. (https://bit.ly/2Ytb9kO)
Jack-o’-Lantern Fruit Cup
Let’s make pumpkin faces. The first step is to cut off the top of a navel orange. Use a spoon to run around the interior of the orange to hollow it out. Then carefully scoop out the orange segments for later use. Using a small knife, carve a pumpkin face into the orange. Use a paper towel to clean up the inside of the orange, cleaning out any remaining juice. Slice various fruits that your child likes and place them inside the cup. Put the lid on to save for later. (https://bit.ly/3FrjE0P)
Spidery Deviled Eggs
Make deviled eggs, but do not top with paprika. Cut a black olive in half, starting from the top. Place one half in the center of the deviled egg, round side up. Take the other half and very thinly slice portions to make spider legs. Carefully place four slices on each side of the body to form the spider. (https://bit.ly/3mwenMJ)
Nummy Mummy Mini Pizzas
Open English muffins to use for the base of your pizzas. Top with spaghetti sauce and layer thin slices of mozzarella cheese on the muffins to resemble mummy wrappings. Slice black olives into two circles to add for eyes. Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes and then serve. (https://bit.ly/3iGJ4xL)
Children love creative food. Adults love knowing that their kids are eating healthy food. With a little ingenuity and a little elbow grease you can create all sorts of appetizing foods for your family. Let your children help you make your treats and you will both have fun. Have a happy, healthy Halloween.