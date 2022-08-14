Whew … the smoke is gone; signs of impending winter replaced by some late summer sunshine; peas, beans and zucchini are filling gardens; and brightly colored ripe berries are waiting to be picked. Alaska’s extremes make our cultivated or wild harvests especially precious, providing unparalleled nutrition.
Since ripening often happens all at once, storing excess for later use may be a challenge. Fermentation is a centuries-old method for preserving food that is steadily gaining popularity in many modern households.
What’s the excitement with fermentation? Fermentation offers a low-tech, energy-efficient way to not only preserve food but to potentially increase the nutrient value. The microorganisms that cause fermentation produce enough acid to kill dangerous microorganisms. The process changes textures, flavors, colors and increases the availability of many nutrients. Vitamin B12, B2, B6, B3, folates and Vitamin K are produced and increased in fermented foods. Other compounds (depending upon exactly what is being fermented) may have higher bioactive antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory levels and support improved diabetes and hypertension control and cardiovascular health.
Regular consumption of unpasteurized fermented foods also increases the number and types of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. These microorganisms in the gut are called “the microbiome,” and some experts refer to the microbiome as a “supporting organ” because it is so important in influencing health. The microbiome is especially important in stimulating the immune system and can influence brain health. It may help one avoid infections from pathogenic food-borne microorganisms, and it creates short chain fatty acids, ideal fuel to keep the colon healthy.
So, exactly what vegetables should you consider fermenting? Some of our Alaska garden all-stars make great fermented products — smooth round green or red cabbage, ruffled savory cabbage, rutabaga, carrots, daikon radish, beets. Fresh from the garden and organically grown is best for fermentation, but non-organic and slightly older will also work.
The simplest style of fermented vegetables is made like sauerkraut, mixing thinly shredded or sliced vegetables with plain non-iodized salt. Salt draws moisture out of the vegetables and creates a brine. Salt limits the growth of pathogenic microorganisms and allows the beneficial lactic acid-producing bacteria to dominate. For safe fermentation, follow instructions calling for a minimum of 2.25% salt by weight (this is about 3 tablespoons of pure salt with 5 pounds of trimmed vegetables). Vegetables are packed tightly in a clean non-reactive container and covered with brine to create the airless environment required for fermentation.
If you’d like to take things up a notch past sauerkraut-style preparations and you’ve got a taste for spicy, you might want to try making kimchi. Napa cabbage and bok choy are traditional vegetables used for kimchi but a little trickier to grow well in Alaska — you can use savoy cabbage instead. To make my favorite preparation, you will also need daikon radish, onion, scallions, ginger, garlic, Korean red pepper flakes and fish sauce.
For kimchi, 2 pounds of sliced cabbage, bok choy and daikon are soaked in 1/3 cup salt dissolved in 2 cups of non-chlorinated water for six to 12 hours. Drain the vegetables and gently rinse if they taste unpleasantly salty.
In a food processor, blend ½ bulb of garlic; two small, peeled onions; ½ inch piece peeled ginger; 3 tablespoons red pepper flakes; and 1 tablespoon of sugar. One teaspoon of fish sauce and some scallion greens can be added if desired. Add the contents of your food processor to your soaked drained vegetables and mix to coat thoroughly.
Pack the prepared vegetable mixture tightly into a wide-mouth jar, eliminating air pockets and leaving 1-2 inches at the top. I try to make sure that there is a little brine at the top. Cover the jar loosely, and place it in a spot where the temperature will remain fairly constant above 60 degrees — 65 to 75 degrees will promote good fermentation.
Taste it every few days and see if it is tangy enough for you — this may take a week or more. You can refrigerate it when you have a pleasant tartness and enjoy your garden produce for months.
Leslie Shallcross is a registered dietitian and the Tanana District health, home and family development agent for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She can be reached at 907-474-2426 or lashallcross@alaska.edu.