If you have a well for your water supply, you may have seen a change the last couple years in what comes out of your sink faucets or shower head. Some people are seeing the effects of iron bacteria (even in homes where, for decades prior, it had never made an appearance on their home water filter).
Rather than being a concerning health hazard, the bacteria is more of a nuisance in that it can create a slimy feeling to tubs or sinks. It may also leave behind an odor that can be musty and foul; often the odor smells like rotten eggs. The bacteria are “natural” in that they often inhabit soils and water bodies and consume iron through being exposed to oxygen.
This creates a reddish rusty residue that you can at times see on the surface of ponds, on water filters, or around the drain under faucets that leak. Though it can be bothersome aesthetically in terms of taste, staining and odor, there is no drinking water standard from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the bacteria. And there isn’t really a test per se that homeowners would use to find out if the bacteria are in the groundwater beyond looking for the evidence described.
Yet it also can leave effects that you can’t see — such as a sludge-like residual that can clog copper piping or pumps themselves. Unfortunately, once the bacteria has gotten into your system it is very difficult to get rid of. Prevention is the name of the game (especially if you are putting in a new well).
Once you notice the evidence of the bacteria, shock chlorination every six months will not eradicate, but will help you control the bacteria count. It’s best to hire a drilling or pump professional to make proper mixing calculations for your well situation; it may take a high concentration of chlorine to get through to the bacteria. Or the professional may discern the situation and choose using an acid treatment, similar to vinegar on the organic end or possibly an inorganic acid. Lastly, one step you can consult a licensed plumber on is to replace your hot water heater’s magnesium protective anode rod with an aluminum or zinc one.
In Interior Alaska, we have the benefit of commercial water vendors — even do- it-yourself water filling areas within Fairbanks. Thus for drinking water and cooking, it may be a viable option in your household to fill up three, five or six gallon jugs for consumption. And for those who wash clothes at home and do not want discolored clothes, putting in an indoor/heated water storage tank with an approachable camlock fitting extending outside gives the option for a delivery truck to load you up quickly with fresh, sanitized water.
Also check with vendors to see what water softeners and filtration systems are available in the Interior. Keep in mind that with supply chain disruptions, softener tanks and hardware may be delayed for purchase. And keep your faucets shut tight and drip free!