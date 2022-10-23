Positive outlook

Metro Creative

 Metro Creative

Did you know that October is Positive Attitude Month? Even if you didn’t, it is good to know that there is power in positive thinking every day. Positive emotions, like happiness, are linked with better health and greater well-being. Negative emotions such as chronic anger, worry and hostility are linked with having a negative effect on a person’s heart health.

An article published in the Social Science & Medicine journal “Happiness and Longevity in the United States” written by Elizabeth M. Lawrence, showed happy people live longer. Results showed that compared to very happy people, the risk of death over the follow-up period is 6% higher among those who are pretty happy and 14% higher among those who are not happy, even after controlling for an array of demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle-related factors.

Reina Hasting is a coordinator with Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, which is administered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, she can be contacted at rhhasting@alaska.edu or 907-474-2437.