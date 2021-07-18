Wild-caught, home-canned salmon in Mason jars is some of the best eating fish to be found on any dinner table. Chefs prepare it in croquettes or patties, on salads, in sandwiches with sweet pickles, onions and mayonnaise or straight from the jar. Home canning is one of the best methods for preserving recreationally caught fish. Kept in a dark, cool place, this salmon will last for many years and taste just as good as if it were straight from the jar right out of the pressure cooker.