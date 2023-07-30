Celebrating Creamer’s Dairy Day on July 16 brought local foods and agriculture into focus just in time for our state fairs and Alaska’s harvest season. UAF’s Cooperative Extension Service and 4-H enthusiastically participated with a booth that included milk nutrition education, try-your-hand at milking (a very accommodating wooden cow) and pedal-powered blender milk and berry smoothies (aka Smoothie Bike). Preschool kids through seniors kept our wheels whirling and milk flowing until after closing time.

This event featured the history of Creamer’s Dairy, which operated from 1928–1966. Not only was milk a precious commodity to Alaska pioneers, in the United States and worldwide, cow, buffalo, goat and sheep milk are valuable, low-cost, high-nutrition food sources. To highlight this, the United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) has established June 1 as World Milk Day. We featured local milk from Delta Junction at our Dairy Day.

Leslie Shallcross is a registered dietitian and the Tanana District health, home and family development agent for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She can be reached at 907-474-2426 or lashallcross@alaska.edu.