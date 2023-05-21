Gardening

Benjamin Combs/Unsplash

The snow has been melting rapidly and it seems as though spring is here. In the rhythm of April, many people began their vegetable and flower starts, and now many Alaskans are looking to clear their growing plots of the last snow cover so as to get the sun on that soil!

Although I teach about several “building” techniques each spring to lengthen the growing season through maximizing the sun’s solar heat, I think it’s important to look at very real human factors in getting the gardens productive, such as backs, knees and hands. We can build and stage the growing area, but if the gardeners themselves are being hampered, then the harvest may not happen (at least to the extent planned for). Aches and pains can spoil the best of layouts and plans.

Art Nash is the statewide Energy Specialist for UAF Cooperative Extension Service, and has been director of the AgrAbility program for its half decade of serving Alaskans.