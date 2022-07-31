Fall carrots

A lot of people are thinking ahead as vegetables grow, salmon are caught and hunters go out for the fall hunting seasons. Yet some Alaskans don’t desire to preserve their harvested food with modern canning or freezing methods.

Many would like a different way to preserve fresh produce. There are some examples of those Alaskans who, before statehood, did not have easy access to electricity and figured out ways to stock and store fresh food. Past Alaskans in rural areas used to make earthen ditches filled with sawdust in the summer to keep food cold in areas laden with discontinuous permafrost. Often, hung meats were smoked due to the lack of refrigerators and freezers.

Art Nash is an energy specialist with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service. He can be contacted at 907-474-6366 or alnashjr@alaska.edu.