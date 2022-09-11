4-H

Kaelin Topp shows off her Grand Champion Lamb during the 2020 Tanana Valley State Fair.

Cooperative Extension/Marla Lowder

The Tanana District 4-H program invites you to join its members and their parents, along with the volunteer leaders and the community members who support them, in celebrating National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 2-8. This year, 4-H celebrates 120 years of service to youth around the world. Alaska 4-H, part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, has been serving our youth for 91 years.

4-H is Alaska’s only youth development program directly connected to the technological advances and latest research of University of Alaska Fairbanks. 4-H members learn leadership, citizenship and life skills through hands-on projects in science, engineering and technology, healthy living and citizenship. Topics are as varied as rocketry, GPS mapping, public speaking, photography, nutrition, community service, and of course animal science, to name just a few.

Marla Lowder

4-H & Youth Development Agent, Tanana District