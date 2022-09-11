The Tanana District 4-H program invites you to join its members and their parents, along with the volunteer leaders and the community members who support them, in celebrating National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 2-8. This year, 4-H celebrates 120 years of service to youth around the world. Alaska 4-H, part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, has been serving our youth for 91 years.
4-H is Alaska’s only youth development program directly connected to the technological advances and latest research of University of Alaska Fairbanks. 4-H members learn leadership, citizenship and life skills through hands-on projects in science, engineering and technology, healthy living and citizenship. Topics are as varied as rocketry, GPS mapping, public speaking, photography, nutrition, community service, and of course animal science, to name just a few.
4-H helps our community’s young people reach their full potential. Studies have shown youth who participate in 4-H do better in school, are more motivated to help others, feel safe to try new things, achieve a sense of self-esteem and develop lasting friendships.
I arrived in Fairbanks in 2004 to work in the Tanana District. While being here, I have watched individuals grow, learn their self-worth and realize they can achieve their goals with some effort. There are many factors that contribute to this growth, in addition to the opportunities 4-H has provided. I have seen leadership from Junior Jamboree Camp counselors, who at first didn’t fully realize their role in the camp, move to organizing and running a leaders forum as well as attending national events that teach leadership skills. These events have turned their lives around, helping them go from not wanting to do public speaking to sharing their new knowledge by speaking to groups.
Volunteer leaders organize clubs and help lead youth, ages 5 through 18, in projects. There are more than 300 projects that youth and adult leaders can choose. All of these projects teach life skills that will help them throughout their lives. The majority of these projects also have researched-based manuals that help the youth learn and give guidance to the leader.
It truly is a great youth service organization. So as we celebrate National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8, I encourage the youth, parents and volunteers to wear their 4-H clothing to show their support for 4-H. I also encourage community members that, if you see someone wearing 4-H logos, ask them about their 4-H experience and what they have learned or gained from it.
4-H is one of the largest youth development organizations in America with more than 6.5 million young people ages 5-18, 538,000 volunteers, 3,500 staff and 60 million alumni. Learn more about the 4-H adventure at www.uaf.edu/coop-ext/4h/index.html or check out the national page at www.fourhcouncil.edu.
Marla Lowder
4-H & Youth Development Agent, Tanana District