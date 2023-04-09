Kulich

Kulich is a Russian sweet yeast-risen bread typically served at Easter. As with most recipes, it can vary from family to family.

Easter is celebrated in different ways around the world.

Making a kite to fly on Good Friday has become a Bermudian folk tradition over the years. Children in Sweden dress up as Easter witches, walk around their neighborhoods and trade their artwork for candy. In Mexico, folks break cascarones, brightly colored eggs filled with confetti, over people’s heads for good luck. In Poland, folks have an Easter Monday tradition called Smigus-Dyngus where they have water fights.

Reina Hasting is a coordinator with Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, which is administered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She can be contacted rhhasting@alaska.edu or 907-474-2437.