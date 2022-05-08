As many of you may have heard, the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in late April in a backyard poultry flock in Wasilla.
The virus likely hitched a ride to Alaska with a migrating bird, according to Dr. Robert Gerlach, Alaska state veterinarian. HPAI has killed millions of birds in the Lower 48 this year, and Gerlach is asking flock owners to keep a close eye on their poultry for any signs of illness, and to report possible cases to their veterinarians or his office. Gerlach can be reached at bob.gerlach@alaska.gov and 907-375-8215.
For poultry owners, biosecurity is key to keep their flocks healthy. Here are some common questions and answers I’m getting about HPAI.
What is bird flu?
Avian influenza is an infectious virus that affects both wild birds and domestic poultry. There are two forms, one that spreads easily and can cause severe illness and death in birds, and one that doesn’t. HPAI is the more serious variety. The risk to human health is low, but it is contagious among birds and can affect all domestic poultry.
How is it spread?
HPAI is usually spread by direct contact between an infected bird and a healthy bird, as well as indirect contact with contaminated equipment. That includes boots, clothing, vehicles — anything that has contact with an infected bird. It’s similar to how seasonal flu viruses and COVID-19 spreads among people.
What should poultry owners be watching for?
Flock owners should be concerned if they observe sudden death of multiple birds in the flock, nasal discharge, sneezing and coughing, or respiratory distress. Other signs include a significant drop in water consumption, diarrhea, lethargy, abnormal behavior or difficulty walking, blue discoloration of the comb and wattles or a swollen comb, wattles, legs, or head.
How do I keep my flock safe?
If you find dead migratory birds, do not pick up the birds for testing. Contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 1-866-527-3358 or email ak_mbm@fws.gov. If you must dispose of a dead bird, use gloves or a plastic bag, double bag it and either bury it or dispose of it in the trash.
Owners of poultry or waterfowl should review their biosecurity practices, including:
• Protecting poultry flocks from coming into contact with wild or migratory birds.
• Keeping poultry away from any source of water that may have been contaminated by wild birds.
• Allowing only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm.
• Providing clean clothes and disinfection facilities for employees.
• Thoroughly clean and disinfect equipment and vehicles (including tires and undercarriage) entering and leaving the farm.
• Not loaning or borrowing equipment or vehicles from other farms.
• Avoiding visiting other farms. If you do visit another farm or live bird market, change your footwear and clothing before working with your flock.
• Not bringing birds from slaughter channels, especially live bird markets, back to the farm.
Are poultry products safe to eat?
Avian flu does not present an immediate public health concern and poultry products are safe to eat.
Is HPAI affecting the cost of eggs and chicken in grocery stores?
HPAI is one of the factors in a rise in poultry products and eggs. According to Cornell University, about 7% of laying hens nationally had been affected as of April. Meat chickens and turkeys have been affected to a lesser degree. Rising costs for feed and fertilizer are also part of the price increases.