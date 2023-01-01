¡Feliz Año Nuevo! Happy New Year! It’s that time of year again when many of us enter the new year with resolutions in mind. The new year offers a great opportunity for reflection and goal setting. My reflection has caused me to set goals related to health and wellness, something that is common at the top of the list for New Year’s resolutions.

It’s also common for some to falter in their New Year’s resolution after the first month or so. For those of us who fall under that category, the reasons can vary. Sometimes it’s because of changes in our schedule or unexpected life events — things happen. Or maybe the goals are unrealistic.

Reina Hasting is a coordinator with Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, which is administered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She can be contacted rhhasting@alaska.edu or 907-474-2437.