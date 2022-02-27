Almost half a century ago, several Arab nations made quite a stir throughout the world when the oil cartel Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) voluntarily reduced their output of oil for the world markets. At the time the United States had gone from being the major producer of oil in the 1940s to depending on foreign oil for a third of annual consumption. Maybe you remember gas rations, long lines at the service station, or even pump attendants asking to see your gas gauge before allowing you to fill up? It was well coined as the “OPEC energy crisis.”
In Alaska, it led to settling Native land claims, leading to the trans-Alaska pipeline. By the latter part of the 1970s, “black gold” was flowing from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez in an attempt to lessen America’s reliance on overseas crude. Along with increasing the supply of domestic oil, conservation efforts such as insulating buildings better and introducing more fuel-efficient vehicles increased. Crisis solved, right?
Since then, there have been a few new dynamics, which have led to conditions that many are labeling an “energy crisis.” The price of oil, as an internationally traded commodity, has been greatly influenced in recent years by up-and-coming, densely populated and developing nations such as China and India. As this increase of demand for petrol follows these developing countries’ industrialization and appetite toward exporting goods, demand for petroleum has naturally increased.
Yet in the immediate, we’ve seen an increase of “prices at the pump” in part due to the Covid pandemic interrupting the supply side of typical oil production, refining and distribution. While the U.S. has made its way back to the top by being the leading oil producer in the world in the last few years, the output decisions of OPEC and Russia also affect the global pricing — as their domestic difficulties can respectively clog the Suez Canal with disabled oil tankers or draw petrol resources away from production toward armed conflict.
The average price of gas at the pump in Alaska has almost doubled since the beginning of May 2020. Yet Alaska residents can’t affect what Asian superpowers demand for their growing populations nor European domestic and regional politics. What can be done locally about rising heating oil and vehicle fuel costs (which could bounce us back to the high fuel prices Alaskans experienced a dozen years ago)?
First, consider having your home assessed by a weatherization professional to see if adding insulation at certain spots might allow you to use less fuel for the amount of space heat you generally need. This includes examining your lighting and seeing if you have any incandescent light bulbs, which can be switched out for LED bulbs (as they use about roughly an eighth of the electricity for the same amount of light output). Aside from these conservation methods in your home, you might consider reducing daily work travel and the need for gas by looking at more fuel-efficient vehicles, carpooling or even biking to work this spring and summer as weather permits. Summer “staycations” are possible, where vacation time is used locally (or in Alaska somewhere), which doesn’t require flights nor long driving miles.
Though the causes of rising fuel prices and subsequent global supplies can’t be controlled from our state, we do have influence on our individual usage and habits toward reducing our personal demand — which in the long run can help curb the pain from this current energy crisis.