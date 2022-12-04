Hydroponics is a way to grow crops without using soil. To do this, soil is replaced with a material that supports the roots of the plants, which grow directly in nutrient-rich water.

Hydroponics is suitable for both conventional and indoor agriculture. A hydroponic system installed at home can be an ideal solution when an outdoor garden is not available. Hydroponic gardening is suitable for those crops whose root systems are relatively shallow, including lettuce, spinach, strawberries, bell peppers and herbs, among others.

Dario J. Canelon is an associate professor of Extension. You can reach him at 907-474-2423 or djcanelonsanchez@alaska.edu.