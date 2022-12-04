Hydroponics is a way to grow crops without using soil. To do this, soil is replaced with a material that supports the roots of the plants, which grow directly in nutrient-rich water.
Hydroponics is suitable for both conventional and indoor agriculture. A hydroponic system installed at home can be an ideal solution when an outdoor garden is not available. Hydroponic gardening is suitable for those crops whose root systems are relatively shallow, including lettuce, spinach, strawberries, bell peppers and herbs, among others.
Growing hydroponically has many advantages over soil-based gardening, including the ability to grow more plants in a smaller space, fewer pests and no weeding. Another advantage is that many plants grow faster when raised hydroponically. Hydroponics is one of the first and most representative examples of controlled-environment agriculture.
The use of hydroponics also presents some disadvantages, at least potentially, that must be taken into consideration when growers analyze this alternative to conventional farming. It can be expensive to set up; it’s vulnerable to power outages; it requires constant monitoring and maintenance; plants are subject to waterborne diseases; and problems can affect plants faster.
Designing hydroponic systems can use multiple approaches, but the core elements are the same: wicking, deep water culture (DWC), nutrient film technique (NFT), ebb and flow, aeroponics and drip irrigation. For beginners, the more suitable systems are wick, water culture, and ebb and flow. More advanced systems include the nutrient film technique and the aeroponic system.
• Wicking — A wick system uses the capillary action of water to draw water and nutrients from a reservoir to the plant. Each plant should have 1-2 wicks.
• Deep Water Culture — In this hydroponic method, the plant roots are suspended in a solution of nutrient-rich, oxygenated water.
• Nutrient Film Technique — A very shallow stream of water containing all the dissolved nutrients required for plant growth is re-circulated past the bare roots of plants in a water-tight gully, also known as a channel.
• Ebb and Flow — Also called the flood and drain method, consists of flooding and draining the plant roots with nutrient solution to support growth. ‘Ebb’ refers to the water receding from the roots, while ‘flow’ signifies the incoming water.
• Aeroponics — Plants are grown in an air or mist environment with roots left floating in midair. Some authors set aeroponics apart from hydroponics because liquid water is not used.
• Drip Irrigation — Also called trickle irrigation, the system uses small emitters to drip the nutrient solution directly onto the plant root zone.
In order to set up a hydroponic system, it is necessary to have (and control) the following elements:
1) Fresh water must be available in both quantity and quality, filtered and with a pH around 6.5.
2) Oxygen must be naturally or artificially supplied.
3) A medium such as vermiculite, perlite, peat moss, coconut fiber or rockwool is needed to support the roots.
4) Nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus and magnesium are necessary.
5) Light such as an LED full-spectrum light is required.
Other variables include CO2 levels and temperature (especially of indoor agriculture and/or horticulture).
Hydroponics is an excellent option for growing value crops when the available area is small and/or climate conditions require the adoption of controlled-environment agriculture approaches, such as for indoor agriculture. The advantages of hydroponics under particular conditions of crops, cultivable area and climate by far exceed the disadvantages or limitations of this method of growing crops.
Dario J. Canelon is an associate professor of Extension. You can reach him at 907-474-2423 or djcanelonsanchez@alaska.edu.