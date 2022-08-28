Compost

Julie Riley photo

Compost is one method of water management.

 Julie Riley photo

The availability of fresh water is limited worldwide. Even though approximately three-fourths of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, only 0.0012% of it is readily available for all uses, and it is mainly the water found in rivers. The vast majority of Earth’s water is not readily available (oceans and groundwater), or not available at all by law (icecaps, lakes, swamps). Approximately 70% of all fresh surface water is used in agriculture, which provides humanity with most of the food and fiber that they need.

Water is vital for the sustainable development of both crop and animal production. Deficit or excess of water produces a decrease of yields and/or adversely affects the quality of final projects, and, in extreme cases, no agriculture activities at all. The United States, as a country, has a strong agricultural sector and produces many necessary goods depending upon the climate conditions, and the implementation of agricultural best management practices. Alaska, due to its very particular climate (long and cold winters, and short crop-growing season) is an exception; however, both agriculture and horticulture have been getting stronger as well.

Dario Canelon is an associate professor of Extension. You can reach him at 907-474-2423 or djcanelonsanchez@alaska.edu.