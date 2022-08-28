The availability of fresh water is limited worldwide. Even though approximately three-fourths of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, only 0.0012% of it is readily available for all uses, and it is mainly the water found in rivers. The vast majority of Earth’s water is not readily available (oceans and groundwater), or not available at all by law (icecaps, lakes, swamps). Approximately 70% of all fresh surface water is used in agriculture, which provides humanity with most of the food and fiber that they need.
Water is vital for the sustainable development of both crop and animal production. Deficit or excess of water produces a decrease of yields and/or adversely affects the quality of final projects, and, in extreme cases, no agriculture activities at all. The United States, as a country, has a strong agricultural sector and produces many necessary goods depending upon the climate conditions, and the implementation of agricultural best management practices. Alaska, due to its very particular climate (long and cold winters, and short crop-growing season) is an exception; however, both agriculture and horticulture have been getting stronger as well.
Water management is one of the factors to be considered when we are planning agricultural production. An efficient water distribution and delivery scheme will avoid or minimize production losses. Agriculture water management (AWM) can be defined as the process of applying a suite of practices that allow us to use the water in a way that provides crops and animals the amount of water they need when they need it, enhances productivity, and conserves natural resources for the benefit of downstream user ecosystem services.
Among the most common practices included in AWM are:
• Drip irrigation: Here, water is distributed to the field using low-pressure pipes or hoses, and applied to the crops directly in the root zone, so water losses are small. Additionally, drip irrigation is suited to apply fertilizers with the irrigation water (fertigation) and even chemicals for pest control (chemigation).
• Irrigation scheduling: It is the process used by irrigation systems managers, and/or farmers in general to determine the right frequency and duration of the irrigation practice. This process is usually based on local weather conditions and, more recently, on moisture sensors placed in specific locations on the field.
• Conservation: It allows us to remove only the amount of water that needs to be removed, no more than that; therefore, both water and nutrients will stay in the soil profile as long as possible, decreasing the risks of downstream floods and water pollution.
• Capturing and storing water: These practices retain water during the rainy season, and make it available for irrigation and ecosystem services during the dry season.
• Drought-tolerant crops: It is very convenient to grow crops that are tolerant to periods of drought in those regions with limited availability of water. Irrigation scheduling will be more flexible, and the quality of final products will be less affected.
• Dry farming: It is used when irrigation is limited or not available. In these cases, the right selection of crops, planting dates, fertilization, and other best management practices are mandatory.
• Compost and mulch: Applying compost and/or mulch to the soil improves the quality of it, including its capacity to conserve water. Compost/mulch also reduces the growing of weeds and pests, and the risks of soil loss due to erosion.
• Cover crops: Those are crops that are planted at any time during the growing season, either to protect the soil during the off-season or to provide additional benefits to both the soil and the main crop, in a way similar to the application of compost and/or mulch.
Water management is, among others, one of the best management practices required to have a profitable and sustainable agriculture. It includes a suite of techniques whose application depends upon the availability of the water resource.
Dario Canelon is an associate professor of Extension. You can reach him at 907-474-2423 or djcanelonsanchez@alaska.edu.