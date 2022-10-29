Companions Inc. is back on track after struggling to keep programs going during the Covid pandemic.

This is a nonprofit operated by volunteers who bring therapy animals to those who need and benefit from visits by the trained pets. At the group’s Halloween meeting this past week, they honored both new and longtime members and launched a drive to increase membership.

