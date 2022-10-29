Companions Inc. is back on track after struggling to keep programs going during the Covid pandemic.
This is a non-profit operated by volunteers who bring therapy animals to those who need and benefit from visits by the trained pets. At the group’s Halloween meeting this past week, they honored both new and longtime members and launched a drive to increase membership.
“We are the only pet therapy group in Fairbanks,” according to the flyer encouraging new members. “All our animals — so far only dogs, but we’d welcome other friendly animals — are personal pets, not certified service dogs.”
All Companions Inc. dogs go through animal behavior training and must pass the Canine Good Citizen test. The pets are screened to make sure their temperaments are compatible with visiting folks. Companions Inc. pets receive health screenings once a year. Volunteers and pets regularly visit Denali Center, Pioneer Home, Fairbanks Senior Center, the hospital and other places.
Anyone interested in joining should call 907-687-4247.
At this week’s gathering, which also included a costume contest for pets, volunteers were recognized for their service.
Sarah McConnell was honored, along with her pet dog Bug, for making more visits during 2022 than any other volunteer. She also received a special award for serving with Companions Inc. for 26 years — with three different pet dogs over the years.
Dave Stewart and his dog Daisy received a Volunteer of the Year award.
“After the first time my dog Daisy and I went into the Denali Center to visit residents. I knew this was something I would continue doing for a long time,” he said. “The smiles shared, the stories told and the friends made are awesome.”
He also was elected as the group’s newest board member.
Pauline Alis was recognized as Volunteer of the Year during the Covid years. She also happens to be one of the founders and the group’s lead screener.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner was named Business Partner of the Year for its continuing coverage of Companions Inc.
Founding members, dubbed the All-Stars, were recognized, along with new members like Patricia Murphy and her pet dog Lucy, who joined just as the Covid pandemic hit two years ago.
