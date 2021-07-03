It took about 20 years and more than $20 million, but Clear’s new fire station is finally up and running.
The 20,557-square-foot facility replaces the old firehouse, which became too dangerous to occupy after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit the area in 2002. That quake created cracks in the exterior walls, which a study found would collapse if another quake occurred. A study also discovered that all the mechanical and electrical systems were not seismically braced.
“That made it uninhabitable,” said Clear Fire Chief David Conklin. “That was really the final nail in the coffin that really helped us get that last-ditch push.”
At the time, the fire department had already expanded to about four separate buildings to encompass all facets of the department. For years, efforts were made, unsuccessfully, to acquire funding to renovate the fire hall.
When funding was finally secured and building began in 2018, it marked a new era for the department.
“New fire stations don’t happen very often in the Air Force,” Chief Conklin said. “This is the first one in a space force station actually.”
The project included an upgrade to vehicles and equipment.
It was worth the wait.
The new station, which hosted a grand opening last month, is a sparkling clean new home for the 36 fire personnel who currently work there and live there when they are on shift. It’s also a huge area to keep clean, which the chief said he is a stickler about.
All he has to do to remember how far they have come, is to go to the entryway. Visitors entering the front door are greeted by a wall-size photograph of the old fire station.
“This is where we stand right now and this is where we originally started,” said the chief, gesturing toward the wall.
The entryway includes a display case filled with memorabilia and an American flag made out of old fire hose. Photographs of firefighters are displayed on one wall, along with firefighter helmets. Different color helmets signify different ranks.
The building is two stories, with work happening on the first floor and living quarters on the second floor.
“It just worked for a natural separation, so that’s what we did,” Conklin said.
The fire hall has four drive-through bays, with a special ventilation system. This section houses fire trucks, track vehicles, a HazMat trailer and other equipment.
The department averages 103 calls every year.
“We do not have the call volume a lot of cities have,” Conklin said. “So we’re constantly finding ways to challenge ourselves and to increase our knowledge, keep up with tactics and procedures.”
Training is ongoing and the department maintains a close connection with mutual aid partners in Anderson, Nenana, Healy and McKinley Village.
Firefighters don’t slide down fire poles in this new station. They take the stairs instead.
But in their off time, there is a small gym with workout equipment, a day room for relaxing, a firefighter rehab room with a sauna and tub, a recreation room, kitchen and outdoor barbecue deck area.
Clear Fire Department regularly shares information about fire prevention and often visits schools to impart that knowledge.
The road to get to this point was long and many others paved the way before he arrived, Conklin said.
“I just happen to be very fortunate to be here when it came to fruition,” he said. “A lot of people did a lot of work to make this a reality.”
