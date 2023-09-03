Dozens of vintage vehicles began the Alaska to Mexico Marathon on Aug. 28, where they ended the first day of the 7,500-mile rally at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.

Drivers and navigators from all over the world are competing in the rally that runs from Anchorage to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over 30 days.

