Dozens of vintage vehicles began the Alaska to Mexico Marathon on Aug. 28, where they ended the first day of the 7,500-mile rally at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.
Drivers and navigators from all over the world are competing in the rally that runs from Anchorage to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over 30 days.
All of the cars were built before 1975, with many of them much earlier, such as Lee Harmans 1931 Model A Ford Victoria. The cars have been modified to carry spare parts and long range fuel tanks, but they are required to maintain the esthetic of the original model.
