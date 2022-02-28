For many years Fairbanks had the services of various clairvoyants offered by women of the community. These ladies advertised their services, and successes and they had established clients who came to them for consultations on everything from prospecting to love advice. These services were mostly offered from 1908 to around 1916.
Today we tend to have a raised eyebrow approach to this subject, but in the early part of the 20th century, many folks took it quite seriously. The women who provided these services were respected members of the Fairbanks community and they just happened to make side money for themselves doing fortune telling and palm readings.
The ladies also used a stage name for their service, so it can be a real challenge to find out who they really are. One of them was Clara Rust’s mother-in-law, Cora Madole. We know this because Clara wrote about it in her book This Old House. In the book, Clara describes the curious occupation as one shrouded in mystery. Cora did not reveal customers names or advice given as that would have been unethical.
Another local clairvoyant’s identity is revealed in the local newspaper in an article reporting on a trial of a criminal case. There are many witnesses who testified that day and this is what it said about one in particular: “Mrs. J. H. Patten testified that Edith Neal) called to see Madame Melbourne at 7:45 on the evening of the 17th.” This means that Mrs. Patten is Madame Melbourne. Note: Edith Neal was a local prostitute. Taken from the Fairbanks Daily News Miner– April 1, 1910.
Dawson Daily News July 23, 1903
Zelpha, the “Gypsy Queen,” palmist and clairvoyant, who is on her way to Fairbanks, has, by request consented to remain here for a few days. She is known from coast to coast as one of the best life readers, telling you the facts from the cradle to the grave. Learn thy fate, for knowledge is power.
Gypsy Queen Palmist Is a Recent Arrival
Fairbanks Daily Times August 26, 1908
Madame Zelpha the “Gypsy Queen,” is a recent arrival in Fairbanks, and has located at 214 Third avenue, where she is ready to forecast the future.
The madame is a palmist and clairvoyant and comes here highly recommended. She has met with remarkable success in reading the future of her many patrons and has testimonials from many who felt grateful.
Your Mining Affairs Foretold
Fairbanks Daily Times December 5, 1911
Madame Renio
The famous Dawson palmist is at her parlors in the Mac Arthur residence on First Avenue, near Cowles. For the balance of this year, she will read hands, both young and old, for two dollars.
Madame Renio will give Clairvoyant readings if desired, as she is a born disciple of that art.
Have Your Future Foretold by Madame Melbourne, The well known and reliable Clairvoyant and Palmist Expert.
Fairbanks Daily Times December 12, 1911
Learn from this gifted lady the secret of success in Business, Mining, Law, Marriage, and all affairs of life.
Mental Telepathy and Occult.
Office hours 10 am to 10pm
Rooms 20 & 21, Third Ave, Hotel
The following is a of the clairvoyants working in Fairbanks that advertised in the local newspapers:
Aug. — Sep.1908 — Zelpha
Sept. 1908 — Jun.1912 -Madame Melbourne (Mrs. J. F. Patten)
Aug. 1911 — Feb. 1912 — Madame Renio (Cora Madole)
Feb. — Jun. 1916 — Madame Sarah
Aug. 1912 — Madame Prince
April 1953 – Rev. Zora Banks