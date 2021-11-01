Fairbanks City Hall had some very humble beginnings as the following newspaper articles indicate:
Fairbanks Weekly News June 25, 1904
The building formerly occupied by Dr. Medill’s drug store, on First Avenue, has been purchased by the city and is now located on Third Avenue, at the intersection of Turner Street. The building is being used as a town hall. (The original site was at the corner of First and Cushman Streets.)
One year later, there was a bit of a problem, keep in mind that at the time Fairbanks was less than five years old:
Fairbanks Evening News August 11, 1905
CITY HALL IS NOT PLUMB
Building Settling on the West Side
IS RELIC OF PIONEER DAYS
The City Hall is taking on the airs of the leaning tower.
It is settling on one side, and already has a lop-sided appearance from the outside. It has sagged to the side upon which the council sits while holding meetings, and some local punster asserts that the weight of their deliberations is to blame and suggests that they move the table to the other side, or else provide a ballast sufficient to overcome the extra weight.
At some future time, it will be up to the city council to provide a new City Hall. The present one is a relic of pioneer days. It was a swell building when the town was younger. It was the first federal court room used by Judge Wickersham. When the present courthouse was built the city purchased the old log cabin and hauled it to the present site. At that time, it was considered a great credit to the city. Sourdough furniture was installed, and the council meet in the spacious quarters with a sense of just pride.
When the present council, took charge the old wooden chairs and table were still in use. Finally, a longer table was ordered, and William Porter donated some green cloth to have it covered. Some of the old-timers were almost scared at such radical reforms. Finally, some real chairs were dug up and placed in position and emboldened by their success the council finally ordered a drawer to be placed under the small table which had answered the purpose of the old council, and a lock and key was placed on this for the use of Police Judge Erwin.
Until that time both doors of the city hall were left unlocked, and the place was free to anyone who cared to enter. People made so free, however, in handling the city papers and forgot to return them as they had found them, until it became necessary to lock the place.
The city owns the ground upon which the present building stands and could build a new city hall at a very small expense. The matter has been discussed, but the present council needs the money to badly for other things and is not likely to do anything in the building line this year.