A visitor to Alaska was crestfallen recently when she went to Santa Claus House in North Pole and discovered it was Santa’s day off. So when she traveled to the Denali area and ran into Santa at the Grand Denali Lodge on Aug. 25, she just started crying with happiness.

Santa wasn’t surprised. He gets all kinds of reactions to his Denali visit.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags