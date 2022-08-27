A visitor to Alaska was crestfallen recently when she went to Santa Claus House in North Pole and discovered it was Santa’s day off. So when she traveled to the Denali area and ran into Santa at the Grand Denali Lodge on Aug. 25, she just started crying with happiness.
Santa wasn’t surprised. He gets all kinds of reactions to his Denali visit.
Every year, he comes to Denali for “Christmas In Denali,” a tradition that began long ago. This is the day that seasonal workers in the Denali area celebrate Christmas, during a tourist season that compresses a year’s worth of holidays into 180 days.
According to legend, the tradition began long ago at Yellowstone National Park, when a group of visitors became trapped at Old Faithful Inn after several inches of snow fell on Aug. 24. The sudden winter weather made stagecoach travel impossible. The visitors decided to pass the time by celebrating Christmas. They sang holiday carols, decorated holiday trees and treated the day as if it were Christmas Day.
Another legend says the holiday emerged as a way for seasonal employees to blow off steam at the end of the tourist season and say their goodbyes for the year. The tradition caught on throughout the National Park Service.
Today, local businesses decorate in holiday style. Christmas trees light up hotel lobbies and Christmas carols can be heard in the background. Local employees dress up for the day, wearing Christmas sweaters and Santa caps. It has been a tradition at Denali for a very long time.
It always takes visitors by surprise.
Anna Perillo of Boston was shocked to find Santa in her hotel lobby.
“I didn’t expect to see you here,” she said, and had their photo taken to commemorate the moment.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.