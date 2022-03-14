Today’s nugget is about the old California Saloon, which was built in 1905 by Al White, who later sold it to employees, Billy Koon and Fred Martin. In 1912 Martin bought out Koon’s interest and ran the place until 1914, when he failed to raise the funds needed to renew his liquor license. The California Saloon was located on the corner of 1st and Barnette Streets, and they had wonderfully creative ads in the Fairbanks Newspapers.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – June 26, 1914
LAST OF THE “CALIFORNIA”
The California, the largest saloon in the North and a pioneer among Fairbanks’s saloons, is no more after tonight. The license of the California expires tonight, and Fred Martin goes out of business as a saloon man, forever.
Everybody who has ever visited Fairbanks knows the California. More men have “registered” there in the years gone by than at any other similar resort in the North. The California played to the “roughneck” trade but caught all classes. The larges place in Fairbanks it was none too large in the early days, and many a time its capacity has been strained by the people who thronged it. Enough liquor has been sold there to float the largest steamship afloat, and thousands of hungry men have been fed at the famous annual Christmas dinners given by Fred Martin. The first place the workingmen struck for when he hit town was the California, and it was generally the last place he left when he left town.
Times have changed in Fairbanks, and people have changed with them. Some of us (most of us) refuse to believe that the change is permanent and insist upon continuing along the same old lines and making them “come to us,” but Fred Martin is not that kind—he recognizes the changed conditions and welcomes them gladly. He is tired of the booze-selling game and believes he can make a living with more ease and greater satisfaction than in the saloon business, so when the midnight choo-choo leaves for Alabam tonight it takes with it the last inclination of the proprietor of the California to run a saloon.
From tomorrow on, the California will be a billiard and pool hall, a confectionary and cigar store, a bowling alley and all those harmless places of amusement to which even the ladies of the city can go with pleasure and profit.
Who is there to say that Fred Martin has not chosen the better part? Surely, not us.