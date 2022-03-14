Note: After the closing of the saloon, it was sold a couple of times and Fred Martin moved to Anchorage. The old California Saloon came to a sad end on December 21, 1915, when it burned to the ground because of a faulty gasoline light in the bar. Fairbanks has never been the same since. This History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska. We would also like to remind everyone that history nuggets are posted every Monday on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org