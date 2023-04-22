Professional fiddler Caitlin Warbelow wore a tiara while working with young musicians at Tri-Valley School on Friday. It was Royalty Day for Spirit Week, and music teacher Candace Mudge wanted to make sure she fit right in with the student “royalty” she found herself instructing.
Warbelow and pianist Christopher Ranney worked closely with second-year violinists, mostly fifth-graders, and were impressed at their focus and improvement as she led them through a series of basic chords called “Fruit Salad.”
When the young musicians all played that music together nicely, she showed them what it will sound like when they speed things up. Piano accompaniment by Ranney only added to the excitement of what they can achieve with practice.
Young musicians from Cantwell and Anderson schools also tuned in for the special workshop.
Younger students who came into the music room didn’t have violins. They had ukuleles. It didn’t matter, they were able to strum along with their instructors in a special performance of their own.
Warbelow and Ranney just finished seven years of performing on stage with the Broadway show “Come From Away.” This workshop in Healy was part of their special MidWinter Music MicroFestival.
They will perform at 2 p.m. today at the McKinley Community Center, just off Mile 230 Parks Highway. Admission is by donation.
On Sunday, they will be at Goldie’s AK in downtown Fairbanks for an all-day microfestival that will include workshops, open music session, a contradance and an evening concert. Participants can show up for some or all sessions. Admission is by donation.
Their visit to the Denali area is part of Warbelow’s ongoing rural outreach, to provide the arts to small schools and communities in Alaska. She and Ranney just returned from a multi-day trip to Beaver where they worked with student musicians.
