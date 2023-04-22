Professional fiddler Caitlin Warbelow wore a tiara while working with young musicians at Tri-Valley School on Friday. It was Royalty Day for Spirit Week, and music teacher Candace Mudge wanted to make sure she fit right in with the student “royalty” she found herself instructing.

Warbelow and pianist Christopher Ranney worked closely with second-year violinists, mostly fifth-graders, and were impressed at their focus and improvement as she led them through a series of basic chords called “Fruit Salad.”

