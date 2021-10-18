In the early 1950’s Fairbanks came down with a case of “Boogie Fever,” as these swinging articles reflect:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner-July 8, 1951
Gives Music Concert at 16,000 Feet
Alaska, the land of “firsts,” has chalked up another to add to its long list of laurels. This time it’s a “first” in the musical world.
William Kerr, pianist with the “Miss Atlanta Revue,” appearing at Ladd AFB last Friday evening, gave a “boogie” concert at 16,000 feet up. He was aboard a C-54 aircraft carrying the show troop to Barter Island, Alaska, where they gave a performance for AACS personnel based on the above-the-Arctic Circle remote station in the far North.
This impromptu concert has undoubtedly set several records. First an altitude record for a piano concert; second, the first performance of its kind north of the Arctic Circle; and third, most certainly the Farthest North that a Georgia man has ever played Southern Boogie. How far north can a Southerner go?
The “Miss Atlanta Revue” has been touring installations of the Alaska Air Command, giving shows for troops at every major base and small outposts. This talented group made up of native Georgians from Atlanta, is sponsored by the Atlanta chamber of Commerce, and is under the supervision of the musical director of Georgia tech, Mr. Walter Herbert. The show features Miss Ann Hudson, “Miss Atlanta of 1951”
The following article regarding cheerleading at a City League basketball game holds some promise for packing the stands with gawking fans who want to see the show:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner- November 13, 1951
Boogie-Woogie Cheering Is Promised for Cage Games
Are we at a night club, or the high school gymnasium? That will be the question in a few days when the city basketball league opens its playing schedule. The Club Rendezvous recently entered a team in the league, and promptly came up with a very novel plan for giving this team some vocal support. At half-time intermissions, the following may be expected, when Club Rendezvous is playing:
1. Satch Bianchi, popular singer and rhythm expert, will lead the Rendezvous cheering section which will yell in time with a tom-tom to be played by and entertainer.
2. Other night club personalities, including dancers, will join the cheer leaders, to stir up some real enthusiasm.
3. If a piano is available, Jack Tiemeyer will provide the beat for the cheering in boogie tempo. Boogie-woogie cheering will definitely be something new. Bianchi is certain that the team will score baskets, eight to the bar, when this rhythmic cheering gets underway.
The proposed plans were presented to the city league basketball officials at a meeting last night. The officials okayed them and gave Bianchi a vote of confidence. So, in a few weeks, cheering with a boogie-woogie beat will be echoing in the rafters of the high school gym.
So, what happened? How did Fairbanks fans like the dancers and the Boogie-Woogie cheering? Did Satch succeed in drumming up the desired support for his team and his business? We will never know, and here is why:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner- November 17, 1951
EDITORIAL COMMENT ON THE NEWS
Yesterday, a reader called in to complain that we didn’t cover a local basketball game. The game was played, but no story appeared in the News-Miner. We are willing to concede that the sports coverage of the News-Miner might not be up to par right now, but we have an excuse. Our sports editor is getting married today, and he has been having difficulty keeping his mind on his work recently. Sports fans will just have to be patient for a week or so because Sports Editor Tom Henry might not be able to concentrate on local athletic contests. He will return to normal; we presume.