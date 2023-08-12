Who knew that blueberries could be sweet or savory? There were plenty of both at the Blueberry Cook-Off, a popular event at the annual Blueberry Festival at Otto Lake, just south of Healy.
“Bake, grill, sauté, drizzle — anything goes at the Blueberry Cook-Off,” announced the Denali Chamber of Commerce as it recruited entries. Prizes were small — a special engraved wooden spatula, a blueberry glasses case and a blueberry keychain.
The bigger reward? Bragging rights.
Judges had a tough decision among a table filled with never before tried culinary delights: a unique blueberry bread featuring baking spices, a blueberry compote atop smoked salmon on a cracker, a blueberry pizza that mixed blueberries, blue cheese and bits of prosciutto. The blueberry vinaigrette entry appeared with freshly harvested lettuce so judges could enjoy the full flavor, as it was meant to be tasted. Creamy blueberry frosting atop cupcakes were yummy, and the blueberry whoopie pies were super sweet and super rich. Traditional blueberry bread topped it all off.
As always, the Denali Blueberry Festival offered something for everyone. The Kids Zone was open from noon to 3 p.m. and kids played games, enjoyed a petting zoo, pontoon rides, food and family fun.
The Tri-Valley basketball team offered Italian sodas to raise money for future tournaments.
After 6 p.m. the beer garden opened and so did the hamburger line. Luna & Ursus performed an hour of live music, and The Hughes Blues Band played dancing music until midnight.
