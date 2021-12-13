Thanks for reinfecting me, Jim DeWitt. Jim, a former Fairbanksan, the author of the Wickersham’s Conscience blog and my fellow book lover, didn’t give me a dose of Covid, but he did surprise me by mentioning the theme song from the old 1960’sTV show, “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp.”
For years the catchy tune (“Wyatt Earp, Wyatt Earp: brave, courageous, and bold. Long live his fame, long live his glory. And long may his story be told”) has been firmly lodged in the back of my mind, but keeping it there requires effort because that theme is a bona fide earworm.
“Your Brain on Music: Earworms,” an informative article from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, says “It squirms to life when you least expect it … Ack! The earworm has awakened! It will now play that same bit of song over and over and over in your mind! … Don’t worry too much if you have ‘earworms’ … They’re sections of songs that we remember in our minds. Once they start these music memories can repeat uncontrollably- for hours, days, even weeks at a time.”
Apparently “nine out of ten people have experienced earworms that have lasted for an hour of longer,” and the late Dr. Oliver Sacks (neurologist and author of “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat”) suspected that “earworms are largely a product of the electronic age.” Before the advent of radio, television, etc., people had to attend parties or performances to hear music, but as the century progressed, we became inundated with music, especially tunes with musical “hooks” designed to embed themselves in our consciousness.
The Germans invented the word “ohrwurm” (“earworm” in English), and scientists term the phenomenon “musical imagery repitition” or “stuck tune syndrome.” “The auditory cortex is where earworms do their karaoke routine,” according to the Kennedy Center.
“This is a part of the brain that does a lot of processing of sounds, including music. It is also where musical memories are stored. The technique for quashing earworms that usually works for me is thinking of a another song, and others try singing the complete earworm tune, but “studies have shownå that the harder people fight to quiet an earworm, the longer it tends to torment them.”
The poster boy for earworms has to be Brian Wilson, the musical genius behind the Beach Boys. Wilson’s songs about teen angst (“In My Room,” “I Get Around,” “You’re So Good to Me,” etc.) spoke to teen boys in the 1960s like few others, but in the 1970s Wilson succumbed to drugs and mental illness, and that’s when he was infected by the dread “Shortenin’ Bread” earworm. Also known as “Shortened’ Bread,” “Short’nin’ Bread,” and “Sho’tnin’ Bread,” the tune’s widely believed to be “a traditional plantation song,” according to Wikipedia, who notes that “the first version was written by white poet James Whitcomb Riley in 1900,” and E.C. Perrow published “Shortened Bread,” the first folk version of the song, in 1915. In the 1970s Brian Wilson “was reportedly obsessed with the song, recording more than a dozen versions of the tune.”
Former member of The Monkees, Mickey Dolenz, wrote “in his autobiography that while tripping on LSD with Wilson, John Lennon, and Harry Nilsson, he remembered Wilson playing ‘Shortenin’ Bread’ over and over again” on the piano,” and he recorded it dozens of times.
The 70s left Wilson an emotional and mental wreck, but he’s recovered somewhat and recently released a new album, “At My Piano,” in which he plays beautiful versions of many of his compositions, but no “Shortenin’ Bread.”
Perhaps instead of acid and psychiatric analysis Wilson should have had a good nap. Actually, in the depths of his depression he spent the better part of three years in bed, but I bet he wasn’t having much deep sleep.
“Stressed to the Max? Deep Sleep can Rewire the Anxious Brain,” a ScienceDaily.com article reported that “UC Berkley researchers have found that the type of sleep most apt to calm and reset the anxious brain is deep sleep, also known as non-rapid eye movement slow-wave sleep, a state in which neural oscillations become more highly synchronized, and heart rates and blood pressure drop.”
They have “identified a new function of deep sleep, one that decreases anxiety overnight by reorganizing connections in the brain … Deep sleep seems to be a natural anxiolytic (anxiety inhibitor), so long as we get it each and every night … insufficient sleep amplifies levels of anxiety and, conversely, that deep sleep helps reduce such stress.”
It’s important to recognize that “your brain does not process information, retrieve knowledge, or store memories.
In short, your brain is not a computer.” That’s the gist of “The Empty Brain,” an Association for Psychological Science article. Research psychologist Robert Epstein, the former editor-in-chief of Psychology Today wrote, “A healthy newborn is also equipped with more than a dozen reflexes – ready-made reactions to certain stimuli that are important for its survival … Senses, reflexes and learning mechanisms – this is what we start with, and it is quite a lot, when you think about it … But here is what we are not born with: information, data, rules, software, knowledge, lexicons, representations, algorithms, programs, models, memories, images, processors, subroutines, encoders, decoders, symbols, or buffers – design elements that allow digital computers to behave somewhat intelligently. Not only are we not born with such things, we also don’t develop them – ever.”
Epstein cites George Zarkadakas who in his book “In Our Own Image” traced six metaphors humans have used over the past two millennia.
The earliest humans believed they were formed from dirt infused with a greater power’s breath of life, or spirit. When hydraulic engineering was invented in the 3rd century BCE, that “led to the popularity of a hydraulic model of human intelligence, the idea that the flow of different fluids in the body.
These were the “humours” that controlled our bodily and mental functions. “The hydraulic metaphor persisted for more than 1,600 years, handicapping medical practice all the while.”
The 1500s saw the creation of spring-powered robots, or “automata” that inspired “leading thinkers such as René Descartes to assert that humans are complex machines.”
Similar transformations came about with the discoveries of electricity and chemistry in the 1700s, and in the mid-1800s after advances in communications, when brains were compared to telegraphs. “Predictably, just a few years after the dawn of computer technology in the 1940s, the brain was said to operate like a computer, with the role of physical hardware played by the brain itself and our thoughts serving as software.”
Some of our brains must deal with erotomania, a relatively rare delusion that someone is infatuated with you. Wikipedia says erotomania “is most often seen (though not exclusively) in female patients who are shy, dependent and sexually inexperienced.
The object of the delusion is typically a male who is unattainable due to high social or financial status, marriage or disinterest.” Compared to women, when men have it they’re often more violent and likely to stalk.
Erotomania’s also known as “old maid’s insanity.” In her dotage, my maiden great-aunt believed that a “little old man” lived in her attic and moved things around her house, like her keys.
My mother had her and the little old man commemorated on a book tile at Noel Wien Library that are sold by the Fairbanks Library Foundation (at thelibraryfoundation.org). They make enduring gifts while raising funding for new furnishings and equipment for our public libraries.
They also allow purchasers to justifiably hum “Good Vibrations,” but remember Winnie the Pooh’s warning: “Hums aren’t things that you get; they get you.”