My family enjoys clever wordplay, from spoonerisms, puns and double entendres to sharing unusual, funny-sounding, and controversial words. We go along with Eddie Cantor, the singer and actor, and songwriter, who said “Words fascinate me. They always have. For me, browsing in a dictionary is like being turned loose in a bank.” One of my file folders of column fodder recently revealed the winners of the Washington Post’s Mensa Invitational that challenges that newspaper’s readers to “take any word from the dictionary and alter it by adding, subtracting, or changing one letter and supply a new definition.” Examples included, “reintarnation” (“coming back to life as a hillbilly”), “cashtration” (“the act of buying a house, which renders the subject financially impotent for an indefinite period of time”), “bozone” (“the substance surrounding stupid people that stops bright ideas from penetrating”), and a recipient of extra credit from the editors, “osteopornosis” (“a degenerate disease”). Nearby in the same column was another obscure form of wordplay: “Conversion Factors That May Simplify Things,” such as “1 million microphones = 1 megaphone,” “453.6 graham crackers = 1 pound cake,” and “8 nickels = 2 paradigms.”
Some stick-in-the-muds find such lingual enjoyment off-putting, but they ought to consult the Merriam-Webster essay, “The Unsettling History of ‘Off-putting’,” that begins, “We so often speak of words we consider off-putting … that we never pause to consider the word off-putting itself … [in the late 1800s] it had another meaning, which was ‘procrastinating, dilatory’ … The current sense of off-putting (which we define as ‘that puts one off; repellent, disconcerting’) is a fairly recent addition to our catalogue of ways to say ‘yeech.’ It began to see use in the 1930.” What’s more, “Put off has existed as a verb for a very long time in English (since at least the 14th century), with the meaning of ‘disconcert. Oddly enough, however, the verb sense of offput (meaning ‘to be disconcerted’) is quite new, in use only since the 1960s. This word is a back-formation from off-putting.”
Along those lines, the aforementioned fodder folder contained a 2019 online article by Brandon Specktor titled “The 10 Most Annoying Phrases in the English Language” (“It is what it is,” “With all due respect,” and “YOLO – you only live once”). That led to ferreting out similar lists from 2021, such as “I know, right?,” “That’s so you,” and the enormously dismissive “Whatever.” Plenty of pandemic-related expression also cropped up, like “In these uncertain times,” “We’re all in this together,” and “Rona.”
New words and meanings crop up continuously, especially in English, but who cranked out the most? Oxford’s online dictionary says a “a newly coined word or expression” is a “neologism,” but that definition leaves plenty of wiggle room, as discussed in “The Origins of Writerly Words,” a Time.com article (again from the fodder file) by Paul Dickson. Most of us figure Shakespeare’s the leading contender for most neologisms, but Dickson noted that, while the Bard’s written vocabulary included 17,245 words, and although some recent authors have estimated he coined 1,700 words, “These numbers work only if, and here’s the rub, you count phrases like “brave new world,” “all’s well that ends well,” etc. … Of Shakespeare’s 17,245 words, only about slightly less than 500 original words can be truly attributed to him. The Bard is credited for many ‘first use’ of words and phrases in the Oxford English Dictionary, which is distinct from saying he invented the terms.”
Most experts, excluding those who practice what George Bernard Shaw terms as “Bardoltry,” agree that 17th century poet John Milton was the greatest English language coiner with 630, (including “earthshaking,” “lovelorn,” and “fragrance,”) “with Geoffrey Chaucer, Ben Jonson, John Donne, Sir Thomas Moore, and Shakespeare not far behind.” Milton coined words five ways: “new meanings for existing words (outer space”), new forms of existing words (“stunning” and “literalism”), negative forms (“unprincipled” and “irresponsible”), new compounds (“arch-fiend” and “self-delusion”), and completely new words (“sensuous” and “pandemonium”).
More than simply a wordsmith, Milton was an icon of intellectual freedom. He’s best known for his long poem, “Paradise Lost,” but he also penned “Areopagitica,” which Wikipedia says is “among history’s most influential and impassioned philosophical defenses of the principle of a right to freedom of speech and expression. Many of its expressed principles have formed the basis for modern justifications.” Naturally, that’s close to the hearts of American librarians, since they are “the first line of defense of intellectual freedom” in this country.
Milton was a man of strong, unswerving principals. His devout Catholic father disowned him when he converted to Protestantism, but not before providing his son with a strong educational grounding by hiring a Scottish tutor (who introduced the young Milton to his father’s loathed Protestant precepts). Because of his proven ability with foreign languages, under the Puritan Protectorate Milton was influential and was appointed “Secretary for Foreign Tongues” since his fluent ability in other languages allowed him to reliably translate communications between the Commonwealth and foreign nations. He fell on hard time when the monarchy was restored in 1661, becoming a political pariah and going into hiding. Thereafter, Milton couldn’t write freely about politics, but this was when he wrote his most famous poetry, including “Paradise Lost,” thanks to his three daughters transcribing his dictation.
Hardly anyone’s been able to translate the Voynich Manuscript which was written in a mysterious script in Central Europe around 1500 CE. An applied linguistics professor named Stephen Bax claims he’s deciphered 14 characters and 10 words, but other experts say the language comes from Hebrew, Egyptian, Turkish, a “proto-Romance” language, or a made up one, among others. The manuscript is now owned by Yale’s Beinecke Library, who provide an online description: “Many call the fifteenth-century codex, commonly known as the ‘Voynich Manuscript,’ the world’s most mysterious book. Written in an unknown script by an unknown author, the manuscript has no clearer purpose now than when it was rediscovered in 1912 by rare books dealer Wilfrid Voynich. The manuscript appears and disappears throughout history, from the library of the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II to a secret sale of books in 1903 by the Society of Jesus in Rome. The book’s language has eluded decipherment, and its elaborate illustrations remain as baffling as they are beautiful … Described as a magical or scientific text, nearly every page contains botanical, figurative, and scientific drawings of a provincial but lively character, drawn in ink with vibrant washes in various shades of green, brown, yellow, blue, and red.”
Some experts believe the manuscript is a medical book or an herbal or pharmacopoeia, heavily laced with astrology, and besides 113 unidentified plant species, its illustrations include “nude females emerging from pipes or chimneys, and courtly figures” and “a biological section containing a myriad of drawings of miniature female nudes, most with swelled abdomens, immersed or wading in fluids and oddly interacting with interconnecting tubes and capsules.”
Fortunately, our public libraries abound with amusing and decipherable books and expressions, but it comes at a cost. For example, it takes 2000 mockingbirds to equal 2 killomockingbirds.