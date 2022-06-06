The News-Miner’s sports writer Jeff Olsen shined stylistically in a recent lively article titled “Patriot Girls Advance With Shutout Over Ketchikan” that began, “Storming their way through Ketchikan like a recently divorced cruiseline passenger who suddenly finds herself in possession of her ex-husband’s credit card, the North Pole girls soccer team posted a 5-0 victory over the lady Kings.” I think the recently deceased Roger Angell, the paragon of sportswriters, would have approved. True, his NYTimes obituary described Angell (pronounced “angel”) as “the elegant and thoughtful baseball writer who was widely considered among the best American has produced” since he also “wrote more like a fan than a sports journalist, loading his articles with inventive imagery.”
Angell wrote descriptively as in “Any baseball is beautiful. No other small package comes as close to the ideal design and utility. It is a perfect object for a man’s hand. Pick it up and it instantly suggests its purpose; it is meant to be thrown a considerable distance — thrown hard and with precision. Hold a baseball in your hand ... Feel the ball, turn it over in your hand; hold it across the seam or the other way, with the seam just to the side of your middle finger. Speculation stirs. You want to get outdoors and throw this spare and sensual object to somebody or, at the very least, watch somebody else throw it. The game has begun.” He could also describe about Sandy Koufax’s “fastball, appearing suddenly in the strike zone, sometimes jumps up so immoderately that his catcher has to take it with his glove shooting upward, like an infielder stabbing at a bad-hop grounder. I remember some batter taking a strike like that and then stepping out of the box and staring back at the pitcher with a look of utter incredulity — as if Koufax had just thrown an Easter egg past him.”
Angell’s elevated prose style led well-intentioned critics to refer to him as “baseball’s poet laureate” which he loathed, preferring to be known as “the fan’s voice.” But the man sure knew how to put words together. Most of Angell’s writing appeared in the New Yorker, where his mother was one of the first editors, as was her second husband, and Angell’s beloved stepfather, E.B. White. White wrote some immortal children’s classics such as “Charlotte’s Web” and “Stuart Little.” And he wrote adult-oriented books, like “Is sex necessary? Or, why you feel the way you do” (with James Thurber), and the Bible of all writer’s books, “The Elements of Style” (with William Strunk), of which Dorothy Parker, another New Yorker writer said, “If you have any young friends who aspire to become writers, the second greatest favor you can do them is to present them with copies of ‘The Elements of Style.’ The first greatest, of course, is to shoot them now, while they’re happy.”
My introduction “Elements of Style” came after graduating from a college known for teaching its graduates how to write well. I was hired by the U.S. State Department to write a report, and when I turned in my first draft, my boss asked if I’d read “Elements,” and when I confessed I hadn’t, he said, “I thought not. Here; take my copy, read it this weekend, return it Monday, and write it again.” I immediately bought my own copy which has remained my most reliable literary advisor for a half century, and crafted an acceptable version. Knowing Angell’s stylistic background and deep love for baseball, I wonder what he thought of Banana Ball.
Minor league baseball often pushes the boundaries of the stodgier aspects of the sport. At an El Paso Chihuahuas game I attended, entering fans were given Kleenex to wave bye-bye to opposing pitchers when they were replaced, and players hitting home runs stood at the edge of the backstop so fans could give them dollar bills and shake their hands. The Savanah Bananas, creators of Banana Ball, ramp it up considerably. Their players sometimes play in kilts and perform choreographed dance routines every game, as do their senior citizen The Banana Nanas dance team and their Man-Nana Cheerleaders, but the real difference is in the rules they play by.
For example, there are no walks. If ball four is called, the batter immediately runs the bases while every defensive player on the field has to touch the ball to make him “out” before he scores. If a batter steps out of the battter’s box, it’s an automatic strike, and if he bunts, he’s kicked out of the game altogether. Whichever team score the most runs in the inning gets one point for that inning, with the most innings won determining the winner, and since game are limited to two hours, ties are broken by the defenses having only a pitcher, catcher and one fielder. If the batter gets a hit he must touch all the bases at without stopping to score. And batters can steal first base on any wild pitch or passed ball.
While it’s certainly different and exciting, I’m not sure if the Alaska Goldpanners are ready for that style of play. After all, Alaska is so distinctive, and Alaskans often plays by their own rules. That’s why the Associated Press created the “AP Stylebook for Alaska,” the only state that can make that claim that. “Exploring the Stylebook of Alaska” an Alaska State Library’s online Digital Newspaper Project article, defines a stylebook as “a writing manual used primarily by journalists that focuses on grammar, proper nouns, and parts of speech, among its contents. For instance, journalists rely on the Associated Press (AP) Stylebook for unified writing across newspapers and periodicals.” According to “AP Stylebook of Alaska” author former UAF journalism professor Dean Gotteher, “inconsistency among several newspapers around Alaska over such terms as ‘dog-sled race’ or ‘sled-dog race’, or when to use ‘Native Alaskan’ or ‘Alaska Native, made a unified stylebook necessary.” For instance, “Alaskan” is not to be used as an adjective, unless it is in a proper name. Instead of “Alaskan”, it states, “‘Alaska’ should be used instead: ‘Alaska cruise vacation’ or ‘Alaska glacier.’” And “‘Yupik’ represents three Eskimo languages and the Stylebook entry points out an important grammatical distinction between ‘Yupik’ versus ‘Yup’ik’, the latter of which is correct for Central Yupik in Southwest Alaska only.” Furthermore, “‘dog sled’ is used in Alaska’s official state sport of ‘sled dog races’, not ‘dog sled races’. ‘The dogs race pulling sleds. The sleds do not race,’ the Stylebook dryly asserts.”
Alaska’s Stylebook was revised in 2000, but is out of print, and now costs $48 on Amazon. My 1991 copy was dedicated to Ward Sims, “the quintessential AP Alaska correspondent,” who was a fierce stickler for accuracy. The same can be said for the Literacy Council of Alaska’s last Bisbee fundraiser; any little slipup meant the elimination of a team, unless they could pony up more bucks for that worthy cause by “buying back in.” The public library’s Bizbee team, “the Bookends” (sponsored by Alliance CPAs) correctly spelled “wobbulator” (“a testing device for radios”), and held on ‘til near the end. The second-place team, “the Anthropomorphic Tigers” (sponsored by Jim Brader) lost by misspelling “ozostomia” (“foulness of breath”) to the LCA’s “Alphabees.” Nonetheless, my heart went out to the Tigers, whose program listing spoke to an old librarian’s heart: “This team is in memory of Pat Brader, a long-time educator who believed in the power of reading to change lives.”
Lifelong readers are usually marked by their everlasting sense of wonder, and it’s like Mr. Angell described his favorite sport, “Since baseball time is measured only in outs, all you have to do is succeed utterly; keep hitting, keep the rally alive, and you have defeated time. You remain forever young.”